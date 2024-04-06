AFC Notes: Pat Freiermuth, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson had good things to say following the trade for WR Jerry Jeudy.

“It took a little minute, [but] he got it done,” Watson said, via Camryn Justice of WEWS. “And I think he’s going to be a great addition with Amari [Cooper] and Elijah [Moore]. Those three guys have already been together this offseason — very similar types of guys from the same, similar area.”

“So, it’s going to be fun to be able to toss the ball around to those guys.”

The Browns hosted an official 30 visit for Tennessee QB Joe Milton this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Iowa TE Erick All will take an official 30 visit with the Browns. (Tony Pauline)

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia was in Cleveland for an apparent 30 visit with the Browns. (Billy Marshall)

Ravens

When appearing on The Pivot podcast, Ravens’ new RB Derrick Henry said he was eager to get something done with Baltimore when free agency started and also considered the Cowboys a “perfect situation” given he lives in Dallas during the offseason.

“I knew once free agency started that I wanted to work something out [with the Ravens] if we could,” Henry said. “Even though I’m living in Dallas and Dallas being a perfect situation, as well, because we lived there, we ain’t got to move. But at the same time, Ravens, the history of it, and then talking to Ray (Lewis) at the Pro Bowl, his passion about the organization, his impact there and how he talked about it. I was like, man, if I’m not in Tennessee or I don’t get to go to Dallas, I’d love to be a Raven.”

Henry mentioned that the Cowboys never showed interest in him as a free agent.

“It would’ve been crazy,” Henry said. “I thought it’d been some type of reach out, some type of talks or whatever. They never reached out, you know what I’m saying? I don’t really know too much about their organization. All I know is what I hear. I was talking to my agent. They weren’t really interested. It is what it is. Like I said earlier, I’m gonna be where I’m gonna be, and I feel like Baltimore was the perfect spot.”

Steelers

Heading into a contract year, Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth expressed his interest in remaining in Pittsburgh for the long term.

“I want to be in Pittsburgh for the rest of my career,” Freiermuth said, via the Around the 412 podcast. “Hopefully it shakes out that way. I want to continue to play for Pittsburgh because it reminds me of where I’m from and how I was raised. Growing up and going through the hard times and good times together. I feel like the Pittsburgh media and fanbase and everyone kind of does that together. I feel very at peace and very comfortable in Pittsburgh. So, hopefully it shakes out the way that I want it to in the next coming year or whenever that may be.”