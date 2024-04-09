AFC Notes: Pat Freiermuth, Draft Visits, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Washington WR Jalen McMillan will have an official 30 visit with the Bengals. (MLFootball)
- University of British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu has an official visit with the Bengals. (Tom Pelissero)
Browns
- Tulane QB Michael Pratt took an official 30 visit with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)
- Washington State S Jaden Hicks had a visit with the Browns. (Tom Pelissero)
- University of British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu has an official visit with the Browns. (Tom Pelissero)
Steelers
The Steelers traded for QB Russell Wilson this offseason and he appears to be in line to start in 2024. Pittsburgh TE Pat Freiermuth was surprised by the trade and found out when the rest of us did.
“My girlfriend woke me up and said, ‘You guys got Russell Wilson.’ So that’s how I found out,” Freiermuth said, via the Around The 412 podcast. “I’ve heard nothing bout great things about him and he’s a hell of a quarterback.”
- Ferris State DB Shon Stephens has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Rutgers CB Max Melton took an official visit with the Steelers. (Aaron Wilson)
- Iowa DT Logan Lee also visited the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo)
- Washington OL Troy Fautanu has an official 30 visit with the Steelers. (Jordan Schultz)
- Texas WR Adonai Mitchell has an upcoming official 30 visit with the Steelers. (Mike DeFabo)
