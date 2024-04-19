AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Bills, Chiefs, Texans

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said the team doesn’t need a true alpha at the wide receiver position in order to succeed offensively.

“What you need are guys that in this offense that are smart, versatile, selfless, and can make the plays that their skillset allows them to make,” Beane said, via PFT. “And if it’s a tall guy that Josh is gonna throw him a 50-50 ball, he’s gotta come down with it. If it’s a guy that we wanna get the ball in his hands and when we need some RAC he’s gonna do that. I think that’s what we’re looking for. If there’s a ‘one’ that pops out either in free agency or the draft that makes sense for us or a really good ‘two,’ you know, we’ll do it, but I don’t think not having a ‘one’ . . . doesn’t mean we can’t have success on offense or as a team.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has started his career better than maybe every quarterback in the history of the NFL. Despite all the instant success, Mahomes recognizes the years of consistent play required before being in the conversation with legends like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

“You have to build a consistency of a career,” Mahomes said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “You see that in any sport. I’ve had a great run. I think I’ve done a great job so far. But it’s hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers. There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can’t take it for granted that you did it the year before.”

“That’s something I’ll talk about when I’m done playing. Then people can make those decisions.”

Texans

Texans owner Cal McNair said the team is in win-now mode and embraces the high expectations for the team.

“We embrace the expectations,” McNair said, via PFT. “That’s where we want to be. At the same time, it’s about building the team and the team being coached and working hard. It’s the day-to-day things that are going to get us where we want to get to, but we got to stay focused and work hard every day to bring about where we want to go.”