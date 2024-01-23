AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Thuney, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- 9 News’ Mike Klis says the Broncos are expected to move on from one of either WR Courtland Sutton or WR Jerry Jeudy this offseason to create cap space. Sutton could be cut while Jeudy would need to be traded as his $12.987 million fifth-year option is guaranteed.
- Per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Post, Broncos FB Michael Burton said he would like to be back with Denver in 2024: “Absolutely. I definitely hope to be back. I would love to play for Coach Payton and the entire offensive staff and be part of this organization and be part of this culture.”
Chiefs
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes embraced the challenge of winning on the road at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.
“I was very excited,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “It was going to be a great environment being in here in Buffalo. I’d heard about it. I played here but not with the fans. I knew the fans were going to be rowdy, going to be hostile. But you appreciate the greatness of organizations and going in week in and week out and packing the stadium and being fans. I love playing Arrowhead, but it is cool to go on the road for a playoff game and be able to come out to win this one.’’
- Ian Rapoport reports that Chiefs G Joe Thuney suffered a pectoral strain against the Bills but may still be available for the remainder of the playoffs.
Raiders
- Regarding the Raiders’ decision on a new general manager, the Athletic’s Tashan Reed points out owner Mark Davis expressed some hesitancy to him earlier this year about hiring a first-time general manager.
- The Raiders have three finalists for the job, including interim GM Champ Kelly, Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds and former Chargers GM Tom Telesco. Of the three, Telesco is the only one who’s been a GM before.
