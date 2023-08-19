AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Josh McDaniels, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers DC Derrick Ansley is confident about LB Kenneth Murray having a potential breakout season in 2023.

“This is really going to be the year, I think, he can break out,” Ansley said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Murray battled injuries through injuries in 2021 and 2022. He thinks his rehab gave him a strong mentality and Murray “really found myself” during that time.

“It really turned me into a monster,” Murray said. “It was some peaks, it was some valleys, and then I went in there and I really found myself. I can come out now, and I love myself even more.”

Chargers LBs coach Jeff Howard said they are looking to “define” Murray’s role in order to stay consistent with him on the field.

“We’re trying to really define his role and try to make it so he’s doing similar things a lot of the time,” Howard said. “He’s not doing a bunch of different stuff on every play. Trying to keep it consistent and keep it concise so that he can go out and execute.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explained that an injury to his kneecap may have altered the team’s approach to short-yardage situations last year.

“[The difference is] probably because my kneecap was on the side of my leg,” Mahomes said, via Chiefs Wire. “I think we were doing pretty good until that. No, we were good into we were really good at it until last year. I mean, last year, we didn’t do very well at it. So we didn’t get the one in the first one. This is the preseason. So we’ve kind of we’ve went back and kind of evaluated it. And hopefully, by the time season comes around, we can get back to converting those.”

Mahomes added that HC Andy Reid likely won’t let him run a sneak unless it’s in a very high-leverage situation.

“I’ll always want to because I always say that I haven’t got stopped yet,” Mahomes said. “Because even the one that my knee I got hurt on, I still got the first down. But I’m pretty sure he’s [Andy Reid] not gonna let me do it unless it’s like for the Super Bowl. And so I might have to call my own number in the Super Bowl if we get there.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels praised the addition of OL Greg Van Roten and said that he’s a perfect fit for what the team wants to do on the offensive line.

“Greg’s a tough guy. Very smart. Kind of fits the mold of what we like up front,” McDaniels said, via Raiders Wire. “Aggressive, on the same page, good communicator, can play multiple positions, and just he’s a fighter inside, which is what you want. Really good addition. Love the guy in terms of what he brings to our team and the makeup of our locker room. He’s been a seamless fit in our offensive line room.”

Van Roten added that he looks forward to taking advantage of the opportunities that he’s given in order to earn the trust of the coaching staff.

“I’ve played a lot of football, I have a lot of experience and I kind of know how it goes, so the more you can do the more opportunity you’re going to have,” Van Roten added. “And I just try to make the most of the opportunities that I get when I get in there. So, who knows how it all shakes out, but I’m just trying to do my best when my best is needed.”