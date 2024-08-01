AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Mike Evans, Ladd McConkey, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said he has a plan at QB and there’s “no news to announce” despite QB Jarrett Stidham taking QB Zach Wilson‘s turn for first-team reps. (Chris Tomasson)

was carried onto a cart with a right leg injury that required an air cast. Players were coming over to encourage him, while some were down on one knee for what appeared to be a serious injury. Payton later said that the injury was a fractured ankle and that the injury was not easy to see. He is currently unsure of the timetable for Bailey’s surgery. (James Palmer)

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said second-round WR Ladd McConkey is off to a fast start in training camp and said that his explosiveness has been on full display.

“He’s been off to a really good start,” Harbaugh said, via The Athletic. “Really, really excellent route runner. We knew that, and he’s been really good, really dialed in right from the beginning. Just how quick he gets up to full speed. I don’t know how many steps it is, but it’s pretty fast, pretty quick — three, five, six steps and he’s up to full speed.”

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater is locked in on winning despite being due for a massive extension: “Honestly, I’m just focused on the season right now.” (Gavino Borquez)

Chiefs

The QB market exploded this offseason as QBs Jared Goff, Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love received deals worth more than $200m. Despite others passing him in average annual value, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn’t feel underpaid and is happy with how the team has spent money.

“Not necessarily,” Mahomes said, via USA Today’s Jarrett Bell. “I think we do a great job of managing my money, to be able to pay me a lot of money and keep a good team around me. I know we’ve kind of restructured it a couple of times and got the cash flow up in certain spots and certain years. It’s about having a good dialogue, good communication with the front office, with ownership. We’ve done that here. And as we’ve been able to allow me to be a highly-paid guy while at the same time build a great team around me.”

“It’s about having that plan, that constant communication. And we have that here. I’m happy to see guys going out and getting as much money as possible. That’s awesome for the sport. But here we have a great communication system where I feel like we’ve done the best with what we can do.”

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans mentioned he was considering the Chiefs this offseason before re-signing in Tampa Bay. (Rick Stroud)