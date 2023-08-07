AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
Broncos HC Sean Payton has already lost wide receivers Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler due to serious injuries and is now hoping to see more from former Saints players Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
“I’m waiting to see something from both of those two guys,’’ Payton said, via Mike Klis of 9news.com. “I’m expecting to see a little bit more.”
“I just feel like the opportunity that I had in his offense at that moment was really what (lifted) me,’’ Callaway said. “We went the whole offseason not knowing what’s going to happen. Injuries. Guys coming in, and guys leaving. So when the opportunity is there, you’ve got to take it or it doesn’t wait for anybody. I was just fortunate enough to be in that position.”
“What makes it unique is he can free up anybody he wants to in the offense,’’ Humphrey noted. “He makes it all look the same at the same time. It’s actually mind-blogging.”
Humphrey also weighed in on the two players who were lost to injury.
“That’s two great guys, they’re two great players,’’ Humphrey said. “You never want to see guys go down in any shape or form or fashion. I wish the best for them and hope they get well.”
Chargers
- Chargers K Cameron Dicker has hit 30 of his 34 total field goal attempts so far in training camp, according to Eric Smith.
- The kicking competition between Dustin Hopkins and Dicker has seen Dicker take a firm lead, with Hopkins not kicking since last Thursday. Chargers ST coordinator Ryan Ficken said during a press conference that Hopkins is kicking “on the side.”
Chiefs
Chiefs OC Matt Nagy loves the team’s depth at wide receiver and said the competition at that position has been great in camp thus far.
“I don’t know if there is one necessarily that jumps out to me,” Nagy said, via Chiefs Wire. “[It is] very similar to last year, there is an immense amount of competition, which you always love to have in that room. For these guys, the guys that were here last year that were young, getting to understand how [Patrick Mahomes] works – both in the classroom and on the field at practice – understanding [that] the play is always alive. It’s a really good group of guys that support each other when there is a lot of competition.”
