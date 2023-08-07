AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos HC Sean Payton has already lost wide receivers Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler due to serious injuries and is now hoping to see more from former Saints players Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey .

“I’m waiting to see something from both of those two guys,’’ Payton said, via Mike Klis of 9news.com. “I’m expecting to see a little bit more.”

“I just feel like the opportunity that I had in his offense at that moment was really what (lifted) me,’’ Callaway said. “We went the whole offseason not knowing what’s going to happen. Injuries. Guys coming in, and guys leaving. So when the opportunity is there, you’ve got to take it or it doesn’t wait for anybody. I was just fortunate enough to be in that position.”

“What makes it unique is he can free up anybody he wants to in the offense,’’ Humphrey noted. “He makes it all look the same at the same time. It’s actually mind-blogging.”

Humphrey also weighed in on the two players who were lost to injury.