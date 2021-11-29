AFC Notes: Patriots, Texans, Titans

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said the team practices forcing fumbles like they did on Sunday.

“There’s great plays defensively to have the awareness to recognize it and use proper technique to get it out,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “We can talk about it, but ultimately it’s the players who have to make that split-second decision as they’re coming in on the ball, coming in on the tackle, to get that punch and get that pressure on the ball cleanly to get it out. Sometimes it comes out and sometimes it doesn’t, but if you don’t punch at it it’s not going to come out as much. Players have really worked hard at that, starting back in October, started putting a big emphasis on it.”

Texans

Texans HC David Culley was upset with the team’s penalties vs. New York on Sunday.

“Very disappointed,” Culley said, via Aaron Wilson. “We talked about not having critical penalties, but it’s part of it when you’re playing and he plays hard all the time. Obviously, we’ve had some of those type of penalties. He’s just got to get better with that.”

Culley said he will speak with S Justin Reid to see if he will play this week. (Aaron Reiss)

Culley on benching Reid on Sunday: "Didn't meet those standards. It wasn't just a disagreement. It was about our rules and standards." (Wilson)

Culley defended OC Tim Kelly: "There's not even a question about him being a play-caller. It has to do with us playing better." (Wilson)

Culley added QB Tyrod Taylor will remain the starter. (Wilson)

Titans

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports X-Rays on Titans CB Janoris Jenkins ‘ ankle were negative for a break, but he could still miss time with a sprain.

‘ ankle were negative for a break, but he could still miss time with a sprain. Titans placed S Kevin Byard on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR) Titans activated LB Joe Jones from the COVID-19 list.

from the COVID-19 list. Titans released QB Deshone Kizer from their practice squad.