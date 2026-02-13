AFC Notes: Pete Carmichael, K’Lavon Chaisson, Christian Gonzalez, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Pete Carmichael said that his role is to be an extension of HC Joe Brady and make sure that the message he’s trying to convey is properly pushed through to the team and media.

“I think the main thing is, when you talk about things that might come up with the head coach that he’s got to deal with, and he’s not able to be in the room, that the message that he wants portrayed,” Carmichael said, via Bills Wire. “Whether it’s to the coaching staff, the team, whoever, that I’m portraying the exact same message that he would want the players to hear.”

Patriots

Patriots OLB K’Lavon Chaisson is set to be an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal last offseason. He said his time in New England has been “amazing” and is grateful to be a part of the organization.

“Man, this organization, the city, everything’s been amazing,” Chaisson said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “I feel like anybody who got a chance to experience this wouldn’t want to leave. And I’m appreciative to be a part of it.”

Chaisson is optimistic that he can get a deal done to stay in New England.

“I feel like it can,” Chaisson said. “I got true faith within the organization, within the guys upstairs. Just everything that we had going on this year, I trust in the process, for sure.”

Chaisson said this season and reaching the Super Bowl was “everything for me.”

“Everything for me individually, everything for me in a football aspect. Everything for me,” Chaisson said. “When you’re talking about the chances of being a champion in the NFL, this year was huge and I’m appreciative of it for sure.”

Patriots

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez said he hopes to remain in New England for the long term and doesn’t have a desire to play elsewhere.

“Oh, yeah, no doubt,” Gonzalez said, via Around The NFL. “This is where I got drafted, and I don’t want to be anywhere else.”

Gonzalez added that he’s letting his agents handle contract extension negotiations and he will coordinate with them behind the scenes.

“I’m not really trying to get into all of that. I mean, it’s kind of more my agents, they’ll deal with that and keep me up to speed on it,” Gonzalez said. “Coming in today, I just wanted to see the guys, hang out with them a couple more times. I mean, it’s the last time this full team, coaching staff will be in the building. So, (I) focus on that. My agents and (Mike Vrabel) and all, they’ll talk.”