AFC Notes: Quincy Williams, Woody Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Jets, Patriots

Patriots

The Patriots released WR Tyquan Thornton, a former second-round pick, which came as a surprise to some. Meanwhile, veteran WR Kendrick Bourne says the position continues to evolve as he takes on a different role as a mentor, despite having only eight catches on the year so far.

“Shoot man, it’s definitely tough. We’re aware as receivers that we have seven receivers. It’s just about focusing when you get your opportunity, that’s all you can do,”Bourne said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “You can’t fall into pointing the finger — ‘Why this, why that?’ You really just have to look in the mirror. So personally that’s how I look at it — give it everything I got, make it be the best play ever, because it can be limited. Obviously we’re young. So I think that’s where Mayo and Eliot have to make certain decisions. They’re trying to develop. Me being older, I fall into a different bucket. We have a talented group and we have to see what guys can do and give them opportunity. We have to build them up, build confidence, build experience.”

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt also weighed in on what he has seen from the younger receivers so far this year.