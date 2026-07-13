AFC Notes: Quinn Ewers, Breece Hall, O’Cyrus Torrence, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Jeremy Fowler had Bills RB James Cook listed among his top running backs in the league: “He has a three-down skill set, pass-game value, inside run ability and a speed threat on the outside,” an AFC executive said. “[He] has become a complete player.”
- Fowler‘s other list of tight ends included TE Dalton Kincaid, drawing praise from an NFC exec: “A very gifted athlete. He hasn’t put it all together yet, but that’s partly due to injury — he absolutely can. I expect him to.”
- Fowler asked anonymous execs around the league to rank the top offensive tackles, and LT Dion Dawkins only received an honorable mention at this stage in his career: “A solid starter, plays with an edge, can be good in both phases but shows inconsistent effort.”
- According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, there’s been mutual interest between the Bills and G O’Cyrus Torrence on getting an extension done.
Dolphins
Had the Dolphins not been able to land QB Malik Willis in free agency, there’s a strong chance they would have gone into the 2026 season with QB Quinn Ewers under center. That doesn’t seem to have created an awkward dynamic in the quarterback room, however.
“Having Malik added has been great for everybody,” Ewers said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He’s a great dude to be around, super fun to have in the room. Right now, I’m not too worried about all that, but just trying to stay ready and continue to improve my game, continue improving in my role, and continue to hone in on all the details.”
Miami has invested much more in Willis ($45 million guaranteed) than in a seventh-round pick for Ewers. But it’s not out of the question that Ewers could get another shot at some point this season, and he feels much more prepared for that chance, with a whole season under his belt to learn the offense.
“I’m not swimming anymore so that’s nice,” Ewers said. “We’re finally able to tread water a little bit. I get a full NFL offseason to hone in on some of the smaller details. I don’t have to worry so much about learning each and every play because I feel comfortable enough now that I know I can focus on other things, like keys and tells from the defense. I feel like my game is really starting to improve.”
“I really think you’ve seen Quinn take the next step of, ‘All right, I’m owning what this is right now,” Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik added. “Let me take advantage of kind of the little bit I already know and let me go out and just play what I see and play convicted and let it rip.’”
Jets
- Jeremy Fowler‘s list of top running backs ranked RB Breece Hall among the league’s best, with a high-ranking executive saying the following of Hall: “True three-down back, creates as a runner and can play in the passing game with good hands. He’s a big back [at 220-plus pounds] with the ability to create on his own with good body control and is strong through contact.”
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