AFC Notes: Quinn Ewers, Breece Hall, O’Cyrus Torrence, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

Had the Dolphins not been able to land QB Malik Willis in free agency, there’s a strong chance they would have gone into the 2026 season with QB Quinn Ewers under center. That doesn’t seem to have created an awkward dynamic in the quarterback room, however.

“Having Malik added has been great for everybody,” Ewers said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He’s a great dude to be around, super fun to have in the room. Right now, I’m not too worried about all that, but just trying to stay ready and continue to improve my game, continue improving in my role, and continue to hone in on all the details.”

Miami has invested much more in Willis ($45 million guaranteed) than in a seventh-round pick for Ewers. But it’s not out of the question that Ewers could get another shot at some point this season, and he feels much more prepared for that chance, with a whole season under his belt to learn the offense.

“I’m not swimming anymore so that’s nice,” Ewers said. “We’re finally able to tread water a little bit. I get a full NFL offseason to hone in on some of the smaller details. I don’t have to worry so much about learning each and every play because I feel comfortable enough now that I know I can focus on other things, like keys and tells from the defense. I feel like my game is really starting to improve.”

“I really think you’ve seen Quinn take the next step of, ‘All right, I’m owning what this is right now,” Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik added. “Let me take advantage of kind of the little bit I already know and let me go out and just play what I see and play convicted and let it rip.’”

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