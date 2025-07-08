AFC Notes: Quinshon Judkins, Aaron Rodgers, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns RB coach Duke Staley shared his excitement regarding second-round RB Quinshon Judkins and the cutting ability he exhibited at Ohio State.

“I’m very excited,” Staley said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Every day as a skill group, we work on quick feet, so that’s one of our things and no matter what the drill is, we’re going to work on bend and burst and being able to get out of breaks and being able to plant that foot and go north. And he’s able to come in straight from college and he knows some of the drills already and he’s been able to do well.”

“Q, you see in college tape, you see his cutting ability at that size is rare,” HC Kevin Stefanski added. “They’ve done a great job of learning the system, understanding their roles and what we’re asking them to do. We’ve put a lot on their plates. Just being able to take his game and expand it. It’s been awesome.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is looking forward to throwing plenty of touchdowns to veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins as they hone in their chemistry ahead of the upcoming season.

“That guy is dope. He is different,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “That’s some super vet type of stuff. It’s just dope to have him, and I am looking forward to throwing a lot of touchdowns to him this year.”

Steelers

Aaron Rodgers joins the Steelers for the 21st year of his NFL career. Rodgers said he’s coming to Pittsburgh with nothing to prove and feels his decision was “best for my soul.”

“I don’t need it for my ego,” Rodgers said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I don’t need it to keep playing. A lot of decisions that I’ve made over my career and life from strictly the ego, even if they turn out well, are always unfulfilling. But the decisions made from the soul are usually pretty fulfilling. This was a decision that was best for my soul, and I felt like being here with coach [Mike Tomlin] and the guys that got here and the opportunity here was the best for me and I’m excited to be here.”

Rodgers mentioned having conversations with other interested teams, but his rapport with HC Mike Tomlin was ultimately the deciding factor.

“There were conversations with other organizations, for sure,” Rodgers said. “But again, the rapport that fell in between me and Mike made it to where, as I was going through my personal stuff, there wasn’t any other option for me. It was here or not play.”

As for his prolonged decision to join Pittsburgh, Rodgers explained he was going through a lot of personal issues.

“I was dealing with a lot of things in my personal life, and some things improved a little bit where I felt like I could fully be all in here with the guys,” said Rodgers. “Had a great conversation with Mike throughout the entire process and Omar [Khan, Steelers GM], but it’s good to get that done and get behind us.”