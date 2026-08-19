AFC Notes: Quinshon Judkins, Mike McCarthy, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas enters the fourth year of his career after being a third-round pick back in 2023. Iosivas feels like he’s been “unguardable” in training camp and feels like the game has slowed down for him.

“I feel like I’ve been unguardable pretty much all camp,” Iosivas said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “I’ve been winning on all three levels. I feel faster. The game is slowing down. I’m playing free and loose.”

As for competing with fourth-round WR Colbie Young for the No. 3 role, Iosivas said he’s not concerned with the competition and is focused on beating the defender across from him.

“It’s fine,” Iosivas said. “I’m worried about the guy who is lined up in front of me, not the guy who is coming for my spot, potentially. As long as I am beating the guys in front of me, everything will take care of itself.”

Browns

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins was asked about his goals and expectations ahead of his second season in Cleveland but didn’t mention any specific numbers he would like to reach. He also said he was excited to play in new HC Todd Monken‘s offensive system.

“As a competitor, you definitely want to be the best you can,” Judkins said of his expectations, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “And that’s where our goal is, to be the best. That’s what I do this for. I don’t try to put pressure on myself by saying I want to do certain, specific things. It’s just really going out there to compete, taking it one day at a time and go out there and accomplish my team goals, too.”

“Coach Monken, I remember him when I was in college, he was at Georgia,” Judkins added. “And I just remember how they ran the ball and it was just like, man, he’s a super smart guy. And just the way that everybody does everything upfront and the way that he uses scheme-wise. I’m just excited to be in this offense and just do what I do.”

“I spent a lot of the offseason just trying to be consistent day in and day out, just preparing myself for this type of situation where I had to physically be available and at the same time just putting a lot of stress on my body,” he concluded. “So when I came back to camp, I was ready. I’m really fortunate to be back. I’m happy to be around my teammates.”

As for Monken, he is happy with what he has seen from Judkins since joining the team.

“Quinshon’s just a bull, man,” Monken said. “He’s a downhill, powerful man, and it’s fun to watch. He’s hard to bring down, and he’s got something inside of him from a competitive standpoint that’s fun to watch.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy on the team’s quarterback room: “They are young. Will didn’t get to play last year, and Drew is a first-year player. I have two veterans I feel really good about Aaron and Mason. I saw what I needed to see from Mason last week. I’ve talked highly about Mason really since the spring. I really want to max out the opportunities with both Will and Drew.” (Kaboly)

on the team’s quarterback room: “They are young. Will didn’t get to play last year, and Drew is a first-year player. I have two veterans I feel really good about Aaron and Mason. I saw what I needed to see from Mason last week. I’ve talked highly about Mason really since the spring. I really want to max out the opportunities with both Will and Drew.” (Kaboly) Steelers wide receivers DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. are both dealing with minor injuries, and their status for Week 1 of the regular season is still considered to be positive. (Farabaugh)