AFC Notes: Raiders, Jack Easterby, Texans, Titans

Raiders
- The Athletic’s Vic Tafur writes he doesn’t see Raiders owner Mark Davis signing off on spending what it takes to sign free agent DT Ndamukong Suh with the team’s record what it is right now.
- Regarding the struggles of WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller, Tafur chalks it up to injuries and difficulties adjusting to HC Josh McDaniels‘ notoriously complex playbook.
Texans
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says Texans GM Nick Caserio and HC Lovie Smith had frozen out former top executive Jack Easterby starting this past offseason.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson asked a source about Easterby’s firing: “It was just time. No knock on Jack at all. He did a lot of really good things in implementing a lot of the programs they have in place, but the organization has reached a point where it has a lot of great people to work on these programs behind the scenes to help the players and help the coaches. This isn’t like a huge controversy. These things happen in the NFL. Jack will have a lot of great opportunities going forward.”
- Former Texans veteran beat reporter John McClain tweeted Easterby spent too much time leaking Texans’ stories to the media and later denied doing so to the McNair family, which is partially why things went downhill.
- Easterby also regularly tried to have input in other departments in the building, which wore thin. (McClain)
- Smith commented on the firing of Easterby Monday: “My relationship with Jack was good. My dealing with Jack has been great, good for the organization, got a chance to talk with him before I came down here.” (Wilson)
- Smith continued on Easterby: “You never talk about anything until its official. Then we can talk about it. I’m sure you can understand my point of view, too.” (Wilson)
Titans
- Axios.com’s Nate Rau reports the Titans and Nashville mayor John Cooper have reached a deal on funding for a new, domed stadium.
- A new stadium would have the potential to draw events like the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and major concerts even during the winter, which is not possible at the current venue. The price tag is expected to be $2.2 billion, with $800 million in private funds coming from the Titans.
- Rau adds there are more hurdles to clear, as the spending must be approved with the Metro Council in Nashville. Nissan Stadium, the Titans’ current home, is just 23 years old and was projected to last several more decades.
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel “didn’t see enough there” with WR Josh Gordon and “went with another player” on the practice squad. (Terry McCormick)
- Vrabel added S Amani Hooker and RG Nate Davis could potentially return next week. (Teresa Walker)
- Titans OLB Bud Dupree has a chance to play this week as well, according to Vrabel. (Jim Wyatt)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!