AFC Notes: Ravens, J.K. Dobbins, Steelers, Mason Rudolph

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that although he’s previously believed the Ravens would sign an outside linebacker, they’re entering Week 1 with just two on the active roster and no signs they’re unhappy with that arrangement.

He notes they can elevate veteran Steven Means from the practice squad three times, and they’ve also played LB Malik Harrison on the edge at times in practice.

Beyond that, he points out the team seems to be confident OLB Tyus Bowser will be ready to immediately contribute in Week 5 when he's eligible to come off the PUP list. He adds second-round OLB David Ojabo could be ready by midseason. Both are coming off Achilles injuries.

Baltimore hosted veteran OLB Jason Pierre-Paul for a visit a few months ago. Zrebiec doesn't know if the Ravens didn't like what they saw or if Pierre-Paul's asking price is too high, but regardless he's probably no longer an option if he hasn't signed by now.

Zrebiec also mentions the Ravens are thrilled with what they've seen from 2021 first-round OLB Odafe Oweh, and he has the work ethic and elite athleticism to possibly be special.

The Ravens hosted OLB Rashod Berry for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

J.K. Dobbins

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said that RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) is “really ascending quickly” and they will determine his availability in the near future.

“I would say to all those parts, I do like what I’ve seen so far. He’s really ascending quickly, especially in the last week, week and a half. My plan is to decide by the end of the week which backs will be up. Really with J.K. [Dobbins], just kind of measure where he’s at in terms of how he’s moving, and the same with the other guys. So, he’s practicing out here and we’ll see by the end of the week where we’re at,” said Harbaugh, via the team’s official Twitter.

Steelers

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph said he would’ve liked to have more first-team reps this offseason

“I think it’s kind of in the rearview mirror now,” Rudolph said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I would’ve liked to have had more first-team reps, but decisions are made. I’m moving forward.”

Rudolph believes he’s a much-improved player now entering his fifth year in the league.

“Listen, I’m a much better player than I was Year 1 to Year 5. I’m confident in myself and happy with myself when I did get the reps. I’m going to do whatever I’m asked to do. Other than that, I guess I’ll just kind of hold the clipboard.”

Rudolph feels that he played well this preseason and has a good understanding of OC Matt Canada‘s system.

“I thought I played well,” Rudolph said. “I think I’m going to have a chance to play in this league as a quarterback for a long time. I’m confident in that. I wanted more first-team reps, but anyone who is a competitor would. I think I got much better from last year throwing the ball, understanding [Matt Canada’s] offense where you feel the most ready you’ve ever been. You feel like, hey, I should have more reps, but that’s not the hand I’ve been dealt.”

Steelers DT Tyson Alualu on taking on the Bengals in Week 1: “We still work like we’re the bigger brother, but you can’t talk about it. The actions have to show. All I can say is we’re up for that challenge.” (Ray Fittipaldo)