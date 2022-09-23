AFC Notes: Ravens, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky

Ra vens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) to be able to play in the near future: “It’s not going to be too long.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Regarding OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Harbaugh said he was given a "recovery day" on Friday and considered him "week-to-week" right now: "I really think it's getting the point where it's week-to-week, day-to-day-ish. It comes back to him feeling like he's going to be playing at his best. That's what it really boils down to." (Jamison Hensley)

Harbaugh added that he thinks Stanley is in the “best shape” he’s seen: “It comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s really what it boils down to. Very sound, very strong. I think he’s in great shape. Maybe the best shape that I’ve seen him in.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

As for recently signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul, Harbaugh said the veteran defensive lineman won't take a lot of time to ramp up: "He wants to play," Harbaugh said. 'He's not coming in to take a lot of time to get ramped up. I don't think that's in his mind right now." (Jamison Hensley)

According to Mike Giardi, Baltimore has cleared WR/KR Devin Duvernay from the concussion protocol.

Mitch Trubisky

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky feels that they missed on some opportunities in Thursday’s loss to the Browns and thinks they need to communicate better.

“I think we just missed on some plays that we could have gone either way, especially in the second half,” Trubisky said, via ProFootballTalk. “Communication is crucial, especially on the sidelines. These next few days, we need to communicate on how we can get better.”

Trubisky believes that the entire team needs to be open and willing to work on their issues.

“Everyone just needs to be brutally honest with themselves and I think everyone can be a lot better, myself included. We just have to look at that and see where we can improve. We need to stick together. It is only going to get better if we stick together, communicate and talk about our problems. Everyone needs to be willing to fix it.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said he’s not considering a change at quarterback or with offensive playcalling duties ahead of Week 4: “Definitively no.” (Brooke Pryor)

said he’s not considering a change at quarterback or with offensive playcalling duties ahead of Week 4: “Definitively no.” (Brooke Pryor) Tomlin added that he’d rather study film to determine how the team can collectively improve: “I’m not in that mindset. I’m interested in reviewing this tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring out how we collectively get better.” (Jeff Howe)