AFC Notes: Rhamondre Stevenson, Jalen Ramsey, Malachi Corley, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey called last year an adjustment for him under former DC Vic Fangio after being tasked to stay on just one side of the field for the first time in his career. He’s now playing how he’s more comfortable under DC Anthony Weaver.

“Last year was the only time I didn’t follow and only stayed on one side of the field,” Ramsey said, via DolphinsWire. “So last year was kind of a different year for me rather than this being different. This is like back to what I do, back to where I thrive and made impact and have a lot of fun playing the game.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel thinks it’ll be beneficial to have Ramsen moving around in their defense.

“There are not many comps to Jalen Ramsey,” McDaniel said. “So in that, thinking outside the box, finding different ways for him to thrive helps others thrive. … One offseason you’re finding new ways to get someone the ball. It’s the same thing as putting him in different places to be at the point of attack and utilize all of his God-given gifts. It’s a good marriage.”

Ramsen has been communicating a lot with Weaver and believes he’ll show his “full skill set once again.”

“It’s been fun so far,” Ramsey said. “A lot of communication between [me and Weaver]. I think he’ll let me show my full skill set once again this year, so it should be fun.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers singled out third-round WR Malachi Corley as his favorite receiver in the draft and someone who will be a good fit for the team.

“Now, he might not have been the best on paper in the draft,” Rodgers said, via PFT. “But I really felt like he was going to fit in with what we’re trying to do — his mindset, his ferocity.”

Patriots

New England RB Rhamondre Stevenson is heading into the final year of his contract after three seasons with the team. Patriots HC Jerod Mayo updated where they stand on a potential extension and repeated their desire to work out a deal.

“You know, we’ll see,” Mayo said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I will say this about Rhamondre. I think he’s one of the better backs in the league, it’s no doubt about it. I think over the last few years, it’s been kind of tough on him, as far as getting started. So, I’m excited to see what he does this season. And look, he’s earned everything that he gets. He is our starting running back and hopefully we do get something done.”

Stevenson mentioned he’s close to agreeing on a contract extension, per Dakota Randall.