AFC Notes: Rico Dowdle, Browns, Ravens Free Agent Options, Steelers

Browns
Browns HC Todd Monken was asked about the quarterback competition and said he believes there are two starting-caliber players in Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Monken even said that both have played so well that the competition will continue into training camp.
“I think both quarterbacks have played well enough where we haven’t really been in pads, we haven’t played any games yet, haven’t really gotten to that point yet,” Monken claimed, via BrownsWire.com. “Every day I kind of lean one way or the other…But I’m fired up on the quarterbacks. I just tell you, we got two starting-level quarterbacks, we really do.”
Ravens
Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic takes a look at several positions he thinks the Ravens should consider making veteran additions:
- Zrebiec writes that Baltimore could benefit from adding a No. 3 running back to compete with Rasheen Ali and fifth-rounder Adam Randall, but has difficulty envisioning a sense of urgency with six running backs currently on the roster. He names Najee Harris, Antonio Gibson, Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon as the best options still available.
- At receiver, Zrebiec thinks there are big questions about Zay Flowers, given that Rashod Bateman dealt with injuries last season, Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt are rookies, Devontez Walker has just seven receptions in two years, and LaJohntay Wester had no catches last season. He lists Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen as the best options available.
- Regarding the swing tackle role, Zrebiec points out that veteran LT Ronnie Stanley has a history of injuries, and the depth chart is thin behind RT Roger Rosengarten, but there might be no need to bring in another player if they are confident in second-year OT Carson Vinson. Some of the best options available include Taylor Decker, Cam Robinson, Jonah Williams, Jack Conklin, and George Fant.
- Zrebiec writes that the outside linebacker spot still has questions beyond Trey Hendrickson and second-round Zion Young, but another veteran addition likely means third-year Adisa Isaac will have trouble making the roster. In the end, Zrebiec questions if a veteran will impact the development of Isaac and the 2025 second-round pick, Mike Green. He names Joey Bosa, Jadeveon Clowney, Cameron Jordan, Kyle Van Noy, Von Miller, and Haason Reddick as the best players still available.
- As for inside linebacker, Zrebiec wonders if Baltimore is comfortable with their available players if Teddye Buchanan (knee) isn’t ready to play. In the end, Zrebiec thinks a veteran with some starting and special teams experience is the best fit instead of an every-down starter. He lists Bobby Wagner, Bobby Okereke, Josey Jewell, Matt Milano, and Germaine Pratt as the top players available.
- With the safety spot, Zrebiec writes that the Ravens don’t have a clear No. 4 option behind Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, and Jaylinn Hawkins. Some of the best players remaining include Xavier Woods, Donovan Wilson, Taylor Rapp, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Ashtyn Davis.
Steelers
Steelers RB Rico Dowdle spoke about being reunited with HC Mike McCarthy from their time together in Dallas and is looking forward to making an impact in his offense now that the duo is in the Steel City. However, the more notable duo will be Dowdle and RB Jaylen Warren teaming up in the backfield.
“We got two guys who can go out there and do the job at a high level,” Dowdle said, via NFL.com. “The coaches will decide how that goes. And I just come out here and put my best foot forward each day and let the rest take care of itself.”
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