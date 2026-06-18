AFC Notes: Rico Dowdle, Browns, Ravens Free Agent Options, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken was asked about the quarterback competition and said he believes there are two starting-caliber players in Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Monken even said that both have played so well that the competition will continue into training camp.

“I think both quarterbacks have played well enough where we haven’t really been in pads, we haven’t played any games yet, haven’t really gotten to that point yet,” Monken claimed, via BrownsWire.com. “Every day I kind of lean one way or the other…But I’m fired up on the quarterbacks. I just tell you, we got two starting-level quarterbacks, we really do.”

Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic takes a look at several positions he thinks the Ravens should consider making veteran additions:

Steelers

Steelers RB Rico Dowdle spoke about being reunited with HC Mike McCarthy from their time together in Dallas and is looking forward to making an impact in his offense now that the duo is in the Steel City. However, the more notable duo will be Dowdle and RB Jaylen Warren teaming up in the backfield.

“We got two guys who can go out there and do the job at a high level,” Dowdle said, via NFL.com. “The coaches will decide how that goes. And I just come out here and put my best foot forward each day and let the rest take care of itself.”