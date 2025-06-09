AFC Notes: Riley Moss, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Reporters asked Broncos HC Sean Payton about the progression shown by CB Riley Moss after his breakout season in 2024.

“One of the tough things sometimes when drafting a player out of college is you see him in maybe a couple of schemes,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “Riley, they played a lot of quarters at Iowa, and they played it well. They’re well-coached on defense. Then they’d mix in some other coverages. So then you’re projecting, ‘When they get to this level, how will they be in man, how will they be in these other coverages?’ I would say [during 2024] training camp, we saw it all camp. So it wasn’t really a surprise. His ability to stay in phase man-to-man. Then he has really good speed and really good length. Then factor that in with make-up, and [he] competes. To answer your question, you never quite know. In other words, you don’t know how that’s going to translate into other coverages at our level. Fortunately for us, it’s translated very well.”

Chargers

Chargers CB Cam Hart is looking forward to playing a full 17 games this season after dealing with a concussion and shoulder issues during his rookie year that kept him off the field.

“17 healthy games,” Hart said, via ChargersWire.com. “Once you cross that line of trying to change your game to compensate for the injury, then you’re just thinking too much, and football is never about thinking. It’s always about reacting,” Hart said. “Once I step on the field, I’m not thinking about no injury or what I may have nicked up last game. I’m out there to play, play full speed, and give my team and my teammates everything I got. After I’m cleared, after I’m healthy, I move past it.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about their offseason program thus far, where they are installing plays and want players to study their system.

“We go [full-steam ahead]. It’s a little bit like camp, where you’re installing plays, and you ask them to go execute those plays,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s site. “We try not to back up and go over the plays we installed yesterday, but at the same time, if you’re not [studying] at home, then you’re going to have a problem when you get out there. There’s a method to that madness, and it looks like these guys are doing a good job with it.”

Reid mentioned they are moving a lot of players around at this stage of practice.

“We’re moving guys all over the place, whether that be with the young receivers, defensive backs, linebackers, [or elsewhere]. We’re fitting pieces in there like we normally do. We’re moving the offensive linemen all over, too,” Reid said. “That pays off for you once you get going. It’s about finding the best people for those positions.”

Patrick Mahomes thinks their leadership with Travis Kelce and Chris Jones is an important factor early on in their offseason program.

“It’s awesome to have the leadership that we have, and to have guys like [tight end Travis Kelce] and [defensive tackle] Chris Jones who are still coming to OTAs and getting the work in. It shows the standard that we have here,” Mahomes said. “We’ve been doing it all throughout the spring. Guys have been working hard. You can tell they’re motivated to go out there and be even better this year. That starts here, and I think the guys understand that.”