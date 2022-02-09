AFC Notes: Rob Gronkowski, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OC Brian Callahan expressed confidence in their offensive line’s ability to handle the Rams’ stout defensive line.

“I have a ton of confidence in our guys up front,” Callahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “They’re battle tested, they’ve played in tough games, they’ve managed, they’ve made mistakes, they’ve given up sacks, and they just keep coming back and fighting. That’s all you can ask for at this point in the year is for those guys to keep playing as hard as they can for as long as it takes to win.”

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski will no longer be able to play with QB Tom Brady and notes that if he had to choose a new quarterback it would be Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said, via The Cincinnati Enquirer. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket, he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field. I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback, it’d be the young buck, Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said bolstering the defensive line is going to be a priority for them this offseason. Veteran DL Calais Campbell has been outstanding for a long time but he’s mulling retirement. Guys like Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams are also getting older and less durable. In terms of long-term building blocks, there’s Justin Madubuike and not much else.

“We need to get younger, for sure,” DeCosta said, via RavensWire.com. “This year, we had a lot of grizzly warhorses up there, up front. Calais and I did talk after the season. He came up, and we spent some time talking. There will be more discussions that we have. I really admire Calais as a leader [and] as a player. He still plays at a high level and has a great attitude. He’s great for the younger guys. I’m excited about some of the other guys we have, as well, that we think will make the next step. But I would say that the defensive line is definitely something that as we looked out two years ago and last year, we felt like 2022 would probably be the year that we would have to find some more young guys. We did bring in Justin a couple years ago. We brought in Broderick Washington, who made a nice jump this year, but we did feel that this would be the year that we would probably be looking at defensive linemen as well.”

Steelers

PFF’s Brad Spielberger estimates Steelers WR Diontae Johnson could sign a four-year, $64 million extension if Pittsburgh prioritized getting an extension done for him this summer.