AFC Notes: Ronald Darby, Chidobe Awuzie, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Ronald Darby joined Jacksonville to help fill a position of need, and the defensive style of new DC Ryan Nielsen made it an easy call for him.

“It fits how I play, how I like to play, too,” Darby said, via Adam Stites of the Jaguars Wire. “I got a background of playing man, that’s what I came into the league doing, that’s what I did all through college and all through my career. Different places I went to, we ran different schemes and I got better at doing that. My number one thing has always been playing man. I was always a bump and run corner from the Buffalo days, so it wasn’t really that much they had to sell to me.”

“It isn’t too much thinking, it isn’t too much eye work. I could run, so like I’m not worried about anybody running by me. As long as your technique is good at the line, you could stop a lot of things. Once you keep practicing it through camp and just keep doing it, you start to get the feel for releases, routes, it all starts to look the same. You’re chest to chest with someone, so it makes the pass even harder to throw and complete.”

Texans

Zac Jackson reports the Texans are scheduled to host Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. for a pre-draft visit.

for a pre-draft visit. The Texans’ one-year deal with CB Desmond King is worth $1,300,000 and has a prorated signing bonus of $300,000. It includes a guaranteed salary of $500,000 and carries a cap number of $1,717,647. (Over the Cap)

is worth $1,300,000 and has a prorated signing bonus of $300,000. It includes a guaranteed salary of $500,000 and carries a cap number of $1,717,647. (Over the Cap) Texans RB Joe Mixon was due a roster bonus of $3,000,028 on March 18th and LT Laremy Tunsil saw $10,000,000 of his injury bonus become guaranteed. (OTC)

was due a roster bonus of $3,000,028 on March 18th and LT saw $10,000,000 of his injury bonus become guaranteed. (OTC) Tony Pauline reports Georgia State OT Travis Glover has 20 official visits set up, including with the Texans.

has 20 official visits set up, including with the Texans. UCLA LB Darius Muasau met with the Texans after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Texans after his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Texas WR Xavier Worthy met with the Texans before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Texans before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Findlay OL Michael Jerrell met with the Texans before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Titans

Titans CB Chidobe Awuzie said the team will be aggressive on defense and believes that he’s a great fit for their attacking mentality.

“That means that — aggressive in our approach — leave no stone unturned,” he said, via Titans Wire. “Any question that we have in the meeting room, let’s not leave this meeting room without fireworks flying. Let’s get it all out there, have uncomfortable conversations. On the field, as well, obviously, I think that speaks for itself. Football is a physical sport and you either attack or be attacked. So, I definitely want to be the attacker.”

Awuzie also said the team will be a cohesive unit and emphasized relationships and communication.

“I’m a competitive guy,” Awuzie said. “Really physical, technician, and I think I’m a brother. I’ve always been a part of a brotherhood, or a team and been able to excel in a locker room in a culture of winning. So, when that’s the standard — which I feel like it is here — I feel like they get the best of me. I’m really excited to implement what I have, also to earn the respect of everyone in the building. That’s my No. 1 goal.”