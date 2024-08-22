AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Mike Garafolo reports it appears that Bengals DE Myles Murphy has avoided a serious injury and is expected to miss a few weeks.

Bengals K Evan McPherson's three-year, $17.564 million deal includes a $5 million option another $2.5 million option bonus, and base salaries of $1.055 million in 2024, $2.4 million in 2025, $2.8 million in 2026, $3.5 million in 2027, via Aaron Wilson.

Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic thinks the Ravens will start LG Andrew Vorhees and RG Daniel Faalele next to LT Ronnie Stanley and C Tyler Linderbaum .

The undecided starting spot is at RT, where Zrebiec believes Baltimore will decide between Patrick Mekari and second-rounder Roger Rosengarten and Zrebiec leans Mekari due to his experience.

and second-rounder and Zrebiec leans Mekari due to his experience. Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects Linderbaum to be ready for Week 1 after returning from a neck injury: “He’s right on schedule, just kind of right where we were planning. He won’t be in any kind of contact work this week, but he’s in all of the (walk-through) practices that we do — he’s been doing all of that, so, he’s in a good place.” (Zrebiec)

Harbaugh added third-round DE Adisa Isaac has a soft tissue injury in his leg. (Zrebiec)

has a soft tissue injury in his leg. (Zrebiec) Baltimore OLB David Ojabo opted for knee surgery although he felt he could have played injured last year: “For the long run — career-wise and for my best interests and the team’s best interests — just go ahead and get it fixed so I can be back 100% like I am now.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers QB Russell Wilson isn’t concerned about their low-scoring preseason campaign because of the quality they showed in practice.

“Somebody asked me if we are concerned. Absolutely not and the reason being is the level of practices that we have had … there is going to be a time during the season where it is going to be the first quarter and we didn’t score. Are we going to panic and worry? Absolutely not. We are going to win the game in the fourth quarter and that’s the way it’s going to be,” Wilson said, per Mark Kaboly.