AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Darren Waller

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton made it clear that they want Russell Wilson to be their quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“We want him here a long time,” Paton told The Athletic. “We didn’t give up all we gave up for him to be here for two years, that’s for sure. Any contract talks with any of our players, we just keep in-house.”

“You hear all the stuff about the worker and the leader, but until you see it day in and day out, the obsessiveness,” Paton added. “He’s here all the time. He’s obsessive with work. People always say how hard they work, how they’re always there grinding and it’s all about ball. But with him, it’s all ball. It’s his No. 1 priority beside his family and his faith.”

Chargers

The Chargers swung a big trade to land OLB Khalil Mack this offseason to play opposite Joey Bosa. Mack told reporters that he’s already accomplished enough personally where his focus is on winning a Super Bowl.

“I feel like up to this point in my career, I’ve accomplished things, but ultimately we want to get to a Super Bowl and we want to win it. That’s the only thing on my mind at this point in my career,” Mack said, via Pro Football Talk.

Raiders

Raiders TE Darren Waller has a positive outlook on his contract situation ahead of the 2022 season.

“As a human being, you want to think about things like that,” Waller said, via RaidersWire.com. “But for me adopting the mindset of ‘when I’m here, what can I give to the team?’, as opposed to what I can get. If I give enough, I feel like when my time comes to an end on earth, I feel like people are going to remember me for the impact I had on people or the things I was able to do for the world for people, so I try to take that attitude into the smallest details and parts of my day. Because you know we can get distracted, but I feel like taking that approach has definitely helped me to focus in on what I can do in the day here and it keeps it simple and keeps it fun.”