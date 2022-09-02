AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton issued the following statement regarding the new extension for QB Russell Wilson.

“In just a few short months with the Broncos, Russell has already had a dramatic effect on this organization both on and off the field. His leadership, work-ethic and championship mentality have helped elevate our team in partnership with Coach Hackett, his teammates and the staff. I’d like to thank Greg Penner and our entire ownership group for the support and resources to get this long-term extension done. I also appreciate the collaboration and communication with Russell’s agent, Mark Rodgers, along with Rich Hurtado on our staff. We will continue to focus on building and maintaining a championship roster with Russell as our quarterback well into the future.”

Broncos Owner/CEO Greg Penner added:

“This is an exciting day for the Broncos and our fans as we announce a long-term commitment to Russell Wilson as our franchise quarterback. I want to commend George Paton and his staff for their hard work and diligence in reaching this agreement, which has been a top priority for our organization. In addition to being a terrific quarterback and winner, Russell is a dynamic leader whose positive impact is felt throughout our entire team and community. Our organization is fully committed to winning and competing for Super Bowls with Russell as a Bronco for many years to come.”

Broncos GM George Paton is excited about securing a long-term extension with QB Russell Wilson : “This is a great moment for our football team. I believe this deal is a win-win for everyone.” (Ryan O’Halloran)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said OL Corey Linsley will be back at practice Wednesday after just “a couple vet days.” (Daniel Popper)

Raiders

Raiders worked out DB Darrell Baker and OL Sebastian Gutierrez. (Aaron Wilson)