AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs

Russell Wilson

New Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett has stressed since getting the job that they want to build their offense around QB Russell Wilson.

“It’s all about just the command of the system,” Hackett said, via Fox Sports. “We want to build this thing completely around him, make sure he’s completely comfortable and watch him come alive.”

While things haven’t gone that well for Wilson in recent years in terms of his performance, he’s adamant that he’s still the same guy he was during his best seasons.

“One thing I always believed in is that it’s a lifestyle,” Wilson said. “You have to make your whole entire being and thought process about winning and being successful. And with that comes great opportunities but also great challenges — and how you manage that and think about it.

“I have an amazing team. My performance team always comes with me wherever I go, and my assistant helps with everything. Everybody is super organized, so there’s never wasted space.”

Broncos

Former Broncos RB Terrell Davis was part of an ownership group that fell short of purchasing the team but recently said he still wants to have a role within the organization that he helped capture a Super Bowl.

“Getting that call was definitely exciting and an honor,’’ Davis told KUSA-TV. “After playing for the Broncos as a player — this was the only team I played for — and then to have a chance to be part of this ownership group in some capacity would have been a dream come true. I’d love to be part of this organization in whatever direction it’s in. I’ve always wanted to be part of the Broncos. The resume is good. I’ve got a good reputation here. I’ve still got a lot of support from the fans here in Broncos Country and that means a lot.”

Jeff Legwold of ESPN notes Broncos OLB Malik Reed could be a cut candidate despite the team liking him, as he competes with OLB Jonathon Cooper for a final spot.

Chiefs

New Chiefs S Justin Reid says his transition from Houston to Kansas City is going well and he particularly enjoys the new defensive system he’s learning from DC Steve Spagnuolo. Reid believes he’s going to be put in a position to make a lot more plays in 2022.

“It’s going really well,” Reid said via PFN’s Aaron Wilson. “The coaches, Steve Spagnuolo, his defense is very symmetric with guys spinning all over the place. His defense is very dynamic, and I love that. He has so many different wrinkles: playing a two-high (safety), switching it up and playing a zone, blitzing on occasion. I would love to highlight blitzing a little bit more and add that to my game. “He’s had a long history of success and I’m excited to be a part of that. I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities, especially if we’re up in games early as Patrick Mahomes tends to do. There will be some opportunities on the back end to make a lot of electric plays. I need them.” Reid added that he thinks his leadership skills are one of the reasons the Chiefs prioritized him as a free agent, especially with so many young players coming in this offseason as a part of Kansas City’s defensive makeover. “Absolutely, I think that’s the reason they brought me there is to command the back end,” said Reid. “Not just be a leader by speaking, but to be a leader by example and to help those young guys on the roster develop in the players they’re capable of being.”