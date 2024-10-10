AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas is emerging in Cincinnati’s depth chart as a dependable receiver. He feels his previous usage as a red zone target was “an anomaly” and considers himself to be a versatile receiver.

“I think the red zone stuff was just kind of like an anomaly. Everybody loves to score touchdowns, but that just so happened to be what I did, I guess, at the beginning of my career, I’m versatile all over the field. I get open everywhere. So it’s just where ever the ball finds me,” Iosivas said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site.

Iosivas described his role now that Tee Higgins has returned, saying he’ll get targets when he has the right matchup and his primary focus is to stretch the field.

“We have all our offensive weapons back. It’s just get open when the matchup is the matchup we want to attack. Then you have to get open and make plays. That’s when the ball will come to me. I stretch the field, as well, vertically. So it’s either get the defense flatfooted, they throw it over to me, or, if not, then they throw it to the guys underneath.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said CB Mike Hilton (knee) is trending towards returning for Week 6 and they are hopeful DT Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) can practice at some point this week, via Kelsey Conway.

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said RB Nick Chubb is still a “day-to-day” decision and they’ll see how he looks throughout the week: “With all the guys, Nick especially, it’s a day-to-day decision. Not going to rush anybody.” (Scott Petrak)

said RB is still a “day-to-day” decision and they’ll see how he looks throughout the week: “With all the guys, Nick especially, it’s a day-to-day decision. Not going to rush anybody.” (Scott Petrak) Stefanski said second-round DT Michael Hall (neck) could be ready for Week 6 at the Eagles and will evaluate him this week: “Just want to see him this week.” (Tony Grossi)

(neck) could be ready for Week 6 at the Eagles and will evaluate him this week: “Just want to see him this week.” (Tony Grossi) As for whether they will change playcalling duties this week, Stefanski said he is comfortable with their current approach: “I’m comfortable with the amount of collaboration we have in the headset..collective effort to make sure we’re playing better on offense.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

Regarding Browns LS Charley Hughlett (ribs) not participating in Wednesday’s practice, Stefanski said Hughlett is “unlikely” to play in Week 6, via Zac Jackson.

(ribs) not participating in Wednesday’s practice, Stefanski said Hughlett is “unlikely” to play in Week 6, via Zac Jackson. Stefanski said there’s been “no discussion” of benching Deshaun Watson, via Grossi.

via Grossi. Watson said their offense understands they must improve and expressed confidence in their offensive line after suffering seven sacks in Week 5: “We just have to continue to be better, all of us. I have a lot of confidence in those guys up front.” (Chris Easterling)

As for Commanders DT Jonathan Allen ‘s comments on Watson’s confidence shaking, the quarterback responded he is always confident when on the field: “When I step on the field I am confident.” (Petrak)

‘s comments on Watson’s confidence shaking, the quarterback responded he is always confident when on the field: “When I step on the field I am confident.” (Petrak) Watson also feels Stefanski is still the best person to call plays: “We believe in Kevin. He’s been doing play calls for multiple years in the league. No faith or love lost in Kevin calling plays. We think he’s the best play-caller in the league.” (Petrak)

Steelers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler point out there’s a chance Steelers QB Russell Wilson could be on the move if he doesn’t get the starting job back once he’s healthy.

could be on the move if he doesn’t get the starting job back once he’s healthy. A trade is a possibility as Wilson is due just the veteran minimum this year but the two point out Wilson has a no-trade clause and could force his release.

Graziano adds he wouldn’t rule the Steelers out of a trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams or another veteran receiver to boost their group.

or another veteran receiver to boost their group. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said QB Russell Wilson (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice with the second team “as not to disrupt Justin’s preparation,” per Albert Breer.

said QB (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice with the second team “as not to disrupt Justin’s preparation,” per Albert Breer. Tomlin said they’ll evaluate how Wilson looks in practice before deciding anything with him: “First we will see if he can get through Wednesday and go from there.” (Mark Kaboly)

Tomlin said Wilson can now practice without restrictions: “He’s at the point of health now that he can work without restriction on Wednesday.” (Brooke Pryor)

Josina Anderson cites a source who said Wilson would need to have a phenomenal week of practice to be named the starter: “I think Russ has to have a good week of practice for it even to be a discussion…He hasn’t substantially practiced since he reinjured his calf.”