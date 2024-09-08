AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Jermaine Burton, Andrei Iosivas, Bengals, Dolphins, Steelers

Bengals

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic made some observations about the Bengals following the conclusion of camp.

Dolphins

Although Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey signed a massive extension, he isn’t likely to suit up in Week 1 with a hamstring injury. Miami CB Ethan Bonner spoke about filling in as the likely starter for the season opener.

“It’s exciting,” Bonner said, via Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. “Any opportunity I have to get out there, I’m going to try to take advantage of it. So yeah, I’m definitely excited about it.”

“I’m gonna be prepared to do whatever I’m asked. If that’s to go out there and start, I’ll be ready to go out there and execute.”

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver explained his belief in Bonner because of the talent level of all the players on the roster.

“You wouldn’t be here, and we wouldn’t even think about putting you on defense if we didn’t think you could play,” Weaver added. “So regardless of who steps out there – I don’t care who starts, I want to know who finishes. I’ve said that before and I think all those guys can finish.”

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins plan to start OL Liam Eichenberg at RG in Week 1.

Steelers

Steelers QB Russell Wilson spoke on his calf injury: “I just felt a little tight. I just wanted to be smart about it. Obviously we play the game on Sunday. I’m hoping I get to be in it, obviously, but just trying to get ready to go.” (Brooke Pryor)

spoke on his calf injury: “I just felt a little tight. I just wanted to be smart about it. Obviously we play the game on Sunday. I’m hoping I get to be in it, obviously, but just trying to get ready to go.” (Brooke Pryor) Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports Wilson “might be closer to doubtful” even though he traveled with the team to Atlanta.

Wilson with more on the calf injury: “If I’m ready to go, I will go.” (Mark Kaboly)

He was asked if he expects to start Week 1: “I’m trying to get my body ready to go and rock and roll. Just doing everything we can.” (Brooke Pryor)

Wilson was limited in practice Thursday with calf tightness but HC Mike Tomlin doesn’t have any long-term concerns. (Brooke Pryor)