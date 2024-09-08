AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Jermaine Burton, Andrei Iosivas, Bengals, Dolphins, Steelers

Bengals
Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic made some observations about the Bengals following the conclusion of camp.
- Starting with WR Andrei Iosivas, Dehner has high expectations for the year-two receiver after he has worked with the first-team offense as the slot receiver.
- Regarding third-round WR Jermaine Burton, Dehner believes there is a good chance he doesn’t see a significant role this year without injuries. Because of Burton’s mental mistakes during games, Dehner feels Burton should use the year to improve off the field.
- Dehner is interested in seeing the new run defense after losing DT D.J. Reader to the Lions. Dehner expects an adjustment period because of the increased responsibility for DT Sheldon Rankins.
- While Dehner expects RBs Zack Moss and Chase Brown to split touches, he feels both will do a little bit of everything.
- According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are listing WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) as doubtful for Week 1 while WR Ja’Marr Chase (rest) is questionable and first-round OT Amarius Mims (pec) is out.
- Chase talked about wanting to make more than Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: “If I want to beat Justin, I want to beat the shit out of Justin. Not by a penny, brother.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)
- Chase continued: “I’m not really looking to go a lot higher. That’s not really me trying to beat him out, me trying to go crazy. It’s just what’s right.” (Mike Garafolo)
Dolphins
Although Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey signed a massive extension, he isn’t likely to suit up in Week 1 with a hamstring injury. Miami CB Ethan Bonner spoke about filling in as the likely starter for the season opener.
“It’s exciting,” Bonner said, via Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. “Any opportunity I have to get out there, I’m going to try to take advantage of it. So yeah, I’m definitely excited about it.”
“I’m gonna be prepared to do whatever I’m asked. If that’s to go out there and start, I’ll be ready to go out there and execute.”
Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver explained his belief in Bonner because of the talent level of all the players on the roster.
“You wouldn’t be here, and we wouldn’t even think about putting you on defense if we didn’t think you could play,” Weaver added. “So regardless of who steps out there – I don’t care who starts, I want to know who finishes. I’ve said that before and I think all those guys can finish.”
- According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins plan to start OL Liam Eichenberg at RG in Week 1.
Steelers
- Steelers QB Russell Wilson spoke on his calf injury: “I just felt a little tight. I just wanted to be smart about it. Obviously we play the game on Sunday. I’m hoping I get to be in it, obviously, but just trying to get ready to go.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports Wilson “might be closer to doubtful” even though he traveled with the team to Atlanta.
- Wilson with more on the calf injury: “If I’m ready to go, I will go.” (Mark Kaboly)
- He was asked if he expects to start Week 1: “I’m trying to get my body ready to go and rock and roll. Just doing everything we can.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Wilson was limited in practice Thursday with calf tightness but HC Mike Tomlin doesn’t have any long-term concerns. (Brooke Pryor)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!