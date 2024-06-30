AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Jake Browning, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

After Bengals QB Joe Burrow had his season end in November, QB Jake Browning stepped in for his first extended time as a starter in the league. Browning believes he’s in the best position to support Burrow after getting valuable reps in the offense.

“But I’ve got some strengths, too, where I’m sure there are different things where he’s like, oh, OK, that’s how you did this,” Browning said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “And there’s those conversations that — I was always helpful before, but there’s a whole ‘nother [level] of, hey, I’ve been in this offense and I’ve had to be the trigger guy. So when he has some concern or something, I can relate and we can have that conversation. So I think that’s been really good.”

Ravens

With new kickoff rules promoting returns, the Ravens added WR Deonte Harty who is an All-Pro returner. Baltimore ST coordinator Chris Horton had high praise for Harty and mentioned the entire organization is thrilled to see what he can do.

“I think this guy – he’s electric,” Horton said, via Kevin Oestreicher of the Ravens Wire. “He’s been a Pro Bowl player. He’s been an All-Pro player, and when he was sitting there and his name came up, it’s just, ‘Oh, man. We lost our guy. We need a guy to fill these shoes, a guy with some experience.'”

“You like to have a guy with some experience so [that] you’re not really relying on young guys, especially in the punt return game. Then, it just allows us to do a little bit more back there. I’m excited about him. I know the coaches are. The players are.”

Steelers

Steelers G Isaac Seumalo said they need to figure out their quarterback situation between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields given you must have “solidarity” at the position to be successful.

“The quarterback situation needs to be figured out,” Seumalo said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s how the NFL is. We need to have some solidarity there, one way or another, wherever it goes. You can’t win in the NFL without that.”

Seumalo said they are ready to support either of the quarterbacks in 2024.

“I think we have,” Seumalo said. “We have a lot of talent at that position with Justin and Russ. Whoever emerges, we will behind both of them. They both have been super accountable, not only in what they say, but in what they do, most importantly. They show it day in and day out. That’s been the best thing.”

Seumalo credited Wilson’s veteran status and Fields’ athletic ability.

“Russ has a huge pedigree, there’s no denying that,” Seumalo said. “And Justin has played a lot of great football, even last year, which was probably his best season with Chicago. They both bring unique tools and talents. The biggest thing with them is to be receptive and learn the guys and hold everybody accountable while we hold them accountable. At the end of the day, it’s going to take somebody at that quarterback position to win a lot of games for us.”