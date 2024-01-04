AFC Notes: Ryan Tannehill, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson wouldn’t say if WR Christian Kirk would be able to play in the final game and called his return from injured reserve a gradual process. (John Shipley)

Texans

Texans first-round QB C.J. Stroud returned from the concussion protocol last week to pilot a key divisional win against the Titans. Now he and Houston will take on the division-rival Colts with a chance at the playoffs on the line.

“Yeah, I’m excited. I’m ready to have fun,” Stroud said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think, like I was saying earlier, I just [have to] go be myself. Go be ourselves, just put it on the field, and there’s nothing to lose — I mean, there’s a lot to lose, but in my mindset, there’s nothing to lose. We’re really just going to go out there with confidence. That was the main thing we talked about today, being relentless in every single thing that we do, and what’s the worst that could happen? Playing hard and playing fast. So, we don’t doubt ourselves. We really think we can win this game, and that’s the plan, so [we have to] go out there and just execute.”

“Not making the moment bigger than what it is, and just go out there having fun,” Stroud added. “This game is meant to be fun, so that’s what I plan to do, not be in an eggshell or be nervous. Of course, there are going to be nerves. I’m naturally nervous every game, but I just think those are probably the reason why I just lock in to my preparation and things like that. [I]t’s the same game we’ve been playing since we were young, so nothing changes. We’ve got to just prepare hard and do everything that we need to do to try to win this game and I think that will take us home. But, trying to make it too big, that’ll psyche you out and make you nervous, so I just believe in just staying even-keeled.”

Titans

There’s a good chance the Titans start QB Ryan Tannehill again in the final game of the regular season with second-round QB Will Levis banged up. There’s also a much stronger chance this is Tannehill’s final game in Tennessee.

“I spent five years of my life here in this organization,” Tannehill said via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “A lot of great people. I would love to be able to leave it on a win.”

Tannehill said the task of preparing to potentially start this week has helped him not get too retrospective about his Titans tenure.

“Having the chance of playing helps me stay focused,” Tannehill said. “I’m sure if I was just kind of sitting around I’d have a little more time. But having the chance to play, keeping my focus on that, I’m trying to prepare myself if need be to be ready to go.

“(But) I definitely realize that (this could be it) and have the thoughts. I don’t fully sit and reflect on the last five years at this time. The time will come, and I’ll definitely do that. But right now, I think I’d be letting down my teammates by letting too much thought into that and not preparing myself to go play.”