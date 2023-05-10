AFC Notes: Ryan Tannehill, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) said he’s been staying focused on his rehab routine after never missing time due to an injury throughout his career.

“It was really about making sure I stayed true to my plan. I had to attack the rehab process. Like you said, it was really my first time going through such an injury that sidelined me,” said Taylor, via Justin Melo. “I think that’s a testament to my routine. I’ve always been very in-tune when it comes to taking care of my body. I watch what I eat and follow a proper nutrition program. I’m always putting in the physical work as well.”

When speaking of first-round QB Anthony Richardson, Taylor said the rookie reminds him of a mix of Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Cam Newton.

“He reminds me of Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson,” Taylor said. “Looking at the size component, you’d throw Cam Newton in there as well. He’s a physical threat. As long as he comes in willing to absorb the information, it’s going to get real scary out there on the field for opposing defenses.”

Taylor thinks Richardson will do well in an RPO offense and wants to help ease the burden on their new quarterback.

“Definitely. The biggest thing [with RPOs] is having somebody available that can execute it. I want to help take the burden off of Richardson. Coming into the NFL can be a lot to handle. You have to get used to the speed of the game. It’s a lot quicker. The mental side of the game is certainly more important. I can only imagine what that’s like for a rookie quarterback coming into this league,” said Taylor. “I’m letting Richardson know that I’m here and I have his back no matter what the case may be. Whether that means running RPOs, in pass protection, or if he needs somebody as an outlet in the passing game. It could just mean me being efficient in the run game for him.”

Colts OT Bernhard Raimann told reporters he has put on fifteen pounds since last year. (Kevin Bowen)

Jaguars

Jaguars DT Davon Hamilton said he’s looking to be a “more diverse” defensive lineman by being productive against the run and pass.

“I’m really trying to diversify my game in general. I don’t want to just be known as the run-stopper even though I’m really good at it,” Hamilton said, via JaguarsWire. “That’s my thing, but I really want to be more diverse as a whole defensive lineman in the NFL.”

Jaguars DL coach Brentson Buckner pointed out people initially viewed Buccaneers DT Vita Vea and Commanders DT Daron Payne exclusively as run-defenders as well.

“I tell him, look at the growth of guys like Vita Vea. People said that Vita Vea was just gonna be a run-stopper coming out of Tampa Bay. And I think he ended up leading them in sacks this past year,” Buckner said. “You look at Daron Payne and those guys. The evolution of those guys, because they’re blessed with athletic ability, when the game goes to more pass, they can evolve into powerful pass rushers who could be very relevant in this game and DaVon has that type of ability. Now he’s got to go out there and do it.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said there’s a “different feel” around the organization given the number of changes throughout the team.

“It’s definitely a different feel,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “Guys who have been here over my four years here, most of them are gone.”

Tannehill remains focused on winning and helping the Titans succeed.

“My job is to get ready to go win football games,” Tannehill said. “And that’s what I am going to do each and every single day.”

Tannehill isn’t concerned about the team picking QB Will Levis and is hopeful Levis will be beneficial to their quarterback group.

“You can only control what you control, right?,” Tannehill said. “Mike (Vrabel) and Ran (Carthon) make those decisions, and as players you have to control what you control, and that is doing the best you can, prepping yourself mentally and physically each and every day to go win football games. Hopefully (Levis) adds to the room. Obviously, (he’s) a talented guy, coming off a great college career. So, we’ll see when I get to meet him (next week).” The Titans officially announced the hire of Anthony Robinson as their assistant general manager. Robinson will oversee the scouting staff for both the college and pro level. (Jim Wyatt)