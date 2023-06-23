AFC Notes: Ryan Tannehill, Treylon Burks, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars S Andre Cisco said he’s been focusing on building muscle over the offseason after focusing on his movement last year.

“That was part of my main focus,” Cisco said, via 1010XL. “Just taking away from last year, I feel like last year I was working on my movement more, a little bit. Taking off some of the extra weight I had from my rookie year. So I’m just trying to balance that out, find a good middle ground.”

Jaguars S Andrew Wingard said he’s been pleased seeing rookie S Antonio Johnson, CB Erick Hallett and CB Christian Braswell get acclimated to how they operate.

“It’s just cool seeing them come in to how we operate,” Wingard said, via 1010XL. “A lot of them come in expecting it to be super physical or fast — it’s really all mental. We try to pride ourselves on being the smartest secondary in the league. When guys get in it takes them a minute to understand that every guy in this league is between 5’10 [and] 6’2, 200 pounds, and runs a 4.4 40. What’s going to separate us? Our mental edge. That’s what we try to work on every day, so it’s cool to see them start to transition to more being locked in on the mental side.”

Wingard is confident a second season under DC Mike Caldwell will be beneficial.

“It’s so awesome not having to learn a new defense in OTAs,” Wingard said. “Being able to come in and just build off that baseline of last year, knowing all the plays. Learning all the other spots and how they correlate with the defense is fun and that’s what we’ve been trying to work on.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans is pleased with the development of the team’s quarterbacks this spring.

“Our entire room of quarterbacks, all three guys, have done a really good job this entire spring,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “Davis [Mills], C.J., and Case [Keenum], all are competing, all are doing things really well. Things are starting to click with the offense.”

Ryans also gave credit to OC Bobby Slowik and QB coach Jerrod Johnson for them putting the group in a position to succeed.

“Guys are moving the ball downfield, so I’m happy with where those guys are and their development,” Ryans said. “I think that’s a credit to the coaches — Coach Jerrod and Bobby have done a really good job of working with those guys and they are continuing to get better every day and I’m excited to see their improvement and growth.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill spoke about being back with his teammates and is focused on mastering the offense.

“We’re coming together, learning a new offense right now, so that’s our No.1 objective as an offense is to master this offense,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “We have to take advantage of every rep we get. We have a lot of new stuff, a lot of new terminology, concepts, blocking schemes, the whole thing. (We’re) taking in a lot of information, learning from every rep. A lot of mistakes are being made, but they’re good mistakes because we’re growing from it, we’re learning from it, across the board – from receivers to tight ends to o-line, quarterbacks, running backs, everybody. We’re taking advantage of this time, making sure we’re growing from our mistakes while we soak up as much information as we can because this is the time we have to do it.”

“I love it,” Tannehill said of the offense being fast-paced. “I have always liked getting on the ball, but there are some really good things you are able to do in the huddle as well. Just being able to be multiple in that, and not being stuck in one way – being able to jump in and out of it, different personnel, different tempos, all of those things can help put pressure on the defense. Everybody is learning something new. There are a few more growing pains, only being (six) practices into a new offense. It is not something that is going to happen overnight. It’s going to go into training camp as well. We just want to limit that, shorten that as much as we can, all get on the same page, and keep pushing ourselves forward.” Jim Wyatt on Tannehill developing chemistry with WR Treylon Burks: “Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had another good day, and his favorite target continues to be receiver Treylon Burks. It seems like Tannehill connects with Burks at the start of every period, and I haven’t seen Burks drop a ball intended for him yet in the open OTAs.”