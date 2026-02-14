AFC Notes: Salary Cap, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills are currently $7.449 million over the salary cap. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic takes a look at their cap situation and how they can free up space:

Patriots

Patriots S Jaylinn Hawkins is set to be an unrestricted free agent after recording a career high of four interceptions. Hawkins made clear that he would like to be back in 2026.

“Most definitely, man. This is home,” Hawkins said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “My brother’s on the back end, my brother’s on the defense – this whole team, we’re so close. I’m a miss these guys when we go on break. A lot of us are going to kick it, since we don’t live far from each other, so it’ll be cool. But, yeah, most definitely.”

New England reached the Super Bowl just one year after finishing 4-13 in 2024. Hawkins called it a really special season to be a part of.

“It was fun just being out there with my brothers every week,” Hawkins said. “Winning for most of the season, executing, growing together. The relationships we built, how close we got, it’s special. It’s a lot of blessings and a whole lot of gratitude that comes out of this.”

Hawkins feels like the Patriots still have a lot of untapped potential.

“For sure. I feel like it’s only up here from here,” Hawkins said. “I feel like there’s a lot more. You know what I’m saying? A lot more growth. We have a pedigree now, identity, and stuff like that. So the culture and you just want to build off that.”