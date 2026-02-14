AFC Notes: Salary Cap, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
The Bills are currently $7.449 million over the salary cap. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic takes a look at their cap situation and how they can free up space:
- Buscaglia points out that Buffalo can prorate QB Josh Allen‘s base salary over the next five years to create $12.16 million.
- Restructuring RT Spencer Brown‘s base salary can free up $4.74 million, while converting DE Greg Rousseau‘s base salary into a bonus can create $2.964 million.
- Buscaglia also writes that simple restructures of LT Dion Dawkins‘ contract could create $10.624 million, DT Ed Oliver would free up $8.55 million, while DE Michael Hoecht would save $3.619 million.
- As for cut candidates, Buscaglia mentions that releasing TE Dawson Knox can save $9.664 million.
- Buscaglia thinks WR Curtis Samuel is the “most straightforward” of their potential cuts, given Buffalo is due for “significant upgrades.” Releasing Samuel would free up $6.055 million.
- Regarding S Taylor Rapp, Buscaglia thinks $3.075 million in savings is “too tough to pass up.”
- Releasing RB Ty Johnson would free up $2.455 million.
- Bills K Tyler Bass is another cut consideration, which would clear $2.93 million. Cutting LB Dorian Williams would save $3.6 million, while releasing WR Josh Palmer with a post-June 1 designation would free $5.31 million.
Jets
- Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic lists the Jets’ top ten free agents this offseason, starting with RB Breece Hall. He will likely attract attention elsewhere, and Rosenblatt notes the team may need to use the Franchise Tag on him if they intend to keep him.
- Second on Rosenblatt’s list is G Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was often injured during his time with the Jets and could wind up getting a prove-it deal elsewhere with a team that hopes his injury woes are in the past.
- Another guard comes in at third, John Simpson, whom Rosenblatt thinks could be re-signed by the team as the starter at left guard, as he provides a cheaper option than Vera-Tucker.
- Reportedly butting heads with coaches Steve Wilks and Aaron Curry last season, Jets LB Quincy Williams would likely benefit from a change of scenery and told some he was playing his last games with the team.
- Rosenblatt feels that the Jets would go in another direction rather than re-sign the next player on his list, veteran backup Tyrod Taylor.
- Next is S Andre Cisco, whom Rosenblatt thinks can be a starter elsewhere, just not in New York, as the team will look to make some changes at safety.
- Rounding out the list are DE Micheal Clemons, veteran K Nick Folk (whom Rosenblatt thinks should be re-signed by the team on a one-year deal), running back and return specialist Kene Nwangwu, and S Tony Adams.
- Jets QB Tyrod Taylor, OL John Simpson, DB Andre Cisco and LB Quincy Williams‘ contracts voided on February 12th. (Over The Cap)
- SNY’s Connor Hughes expects the Jets to go for another veteran bridge option at quarterback in 2026, and named Falcons QB Kirk Cousins as a free agent option with Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett as a trade option.
- Hughes also thinks the Jets need receiving help behind Garrett Wilson. He brought up Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson and Colts WR Alec Pierce, though Pierce’s potential price tag of passing $20 million per year could be too much for New York.
- On defense, Hughes feels HC Aaron Glenn should look to reunite with Lions LB Alex Anzalone and Lions CB Amik Robertson as experienced starters to pair with high-end draft picks.
Patriots
Patriots S Jaylinn Hawkins is set to be an unrestricted free agent after recording a career high of four interceptions. Hawkins made clear that he would like to be back in 2026.
“Most definitely, man. This is home,” Hawkins said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “My brother’s on the back end, my brother’s on the defense – this whole team, we’re so close. I’m a miss these guys when we go on break. A lot of us are going to kick it, since we don’t live far from each other, so it’ll be cool. But, yeah, most definitely.”
New England reached the Super Bowl just one year after finishing 4-13 in 2024. Hawkins called it a really special season to be a part of.
“It was fun just being out there with my brothers every week,” Hawkins said. “Winning for most of the season, executing, growing together. The relationships we built, how close we got, it’s special. It’s a lot of blessings and a whole lot of gratitude that comes out of this.”
Hawkins feels like the Patriots still have a lot of untapped potential.
“For sure. I feel like it’s only up here from here,” Hawkins said. “I feel like there’s a lot more. You know what I’m saying? A lot more growth. We have a pedigree now, identity, and stuff like that. So the culture and you just want to build off that.”
