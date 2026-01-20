AFC Notes: Sean McDermott, Pat Freiermuth, Bills, Patriots, Steelers

Bills

Vic Carucci reports that during a meeting between former Bills HC Sean McDermott, GM Brandon Beane, and owner Terry Pegula, McDermott pointed out what the roster was lacking to win a Super Bowl, with both Beane and Pegula displeased with his assessment.

Patriots

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte said the team would be in a lot better position if they were able to get WR Mack Hollins back.

“It would mean a lot,” Boutte said, via Patriots Wire. “Even before this game, that was the message to our receivers. Me and Diggs come out before the game and talk together when we come out of the tunnel for warmups and said, ‘One more game, and we get Mack back.’ I think it would mean a lot to Mack. We bust our ass to get where we are today, the AFC Championship.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said that he wasn’t ready to say whether or not Hollins would return this week.

“I can’t be certain right now,” Vrabel explained. “We’re still working through everything with some of those guys that could be back. Josh Farmer could be eligible to come back, as well as Mack. Those aren’t decisions that we’ve made yet.”

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth admitted that he was disappointed with his lack of opportunities this season.

“I would say that I am disappointed with the lack of opportunities I was given, but at the end of the day, I’m a team player, and I was proud of myself for not making it about myself,” Freiermuth said, via PFT.