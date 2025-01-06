AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Antonio Pierce, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos HC Sean Payton on his players playing with a chip on their shoulders this season: “I remember in the offseason talking to (Rams coach Sean) McVay, and the year prior they were $70 million in dead cap. Almost a third of the team’s budget is unavailable. We had joint practice with them (in the summer of 2023). And they had a lot of young players. I didn’t even know a lot of them. And it was impressive what they did that season, making it to the postseason. Sometimes those types of challenges, rolling up your sleeves, I think your players do have a little bit of a chip when see initial prognostications. Eventually, when you are in this long enough you tune it out because half those people don’t have a clue of what talking about. Who has done it with $80 million in dead cap . No one has done that? Let’s do that.” (Troy Renck)
- Broncos WR Courtland Sutton passed the 82-receiving-yard mark that he needed against the Chiefs to collect a $500,000 incentive. (Adam Schefter)
- CBS reporter Tony Romo commented on the strong rookie season from Broncos QB Bo Nix: “Great start to his career I think he’s got a ton of upside. His potential you can see I think he’s faster than people thought He’s got a bigger arm than people thought He’s very accurate. He’s a hard worker The sky is the limit for him.” (Chris Tomasson)
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects Broncos DC Vance Joseph to draw interview requests for head coaching vacancies in the coming weeks.
- Broncos S P.J. Locke was fined $13,972 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 17.
Chargers
- Daniel Popper notes that Chargers RG Jamaree Salyer worked with the first team in Wednesday’s practice despite G Trey Pipkins returning.
Chargers LB Junior Colson was fined $6,088 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle) in Week 17, and DL Tuli Tuipulotu was fined $8,297 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture).
Raiders
- Raiders HC Antonio Pierce on what he needs to improve upon: “I need to go with my gut…I was better at that last year.” (Paul Gutierrez)
Raiders DT Adam Butler was fined $9,653 for Unnecessary Roughness (hit on a defenseless player), LB Andre Carter was fined $5,083 for Roughing the Passer (late hit), and G Dylan Parham was fined $7,774 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) in Week 17.
