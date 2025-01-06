AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Antonio Pierce, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

HC Sean Payton on his players playing with a chip on their shoulders this season: “I remember in the offseason talking to (Rams coach Sean) McVay, and the year prior they were $70 million in dead cap. Almost a third of the team’s budget is unavailable. We had joint practice with them (in the summer of 2023). And they had a lot of young players. I didn’t even know a lot of them. And it was impressive what they did that season, making it to the postseason. Sometimes those types of challenges, rolling up your sleeves, I think your players do have a little bit of a chip when see initial prognostications. Eventually, when you are in this long enough you tune it out because half those people don’t have a clue of what talking about. Who has done it with $80 million in dead cap