AFC Notes: Sean Payton, J.C. Jackson, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos HC Sean Payton on WR Jerry Jeudy: "He's an important piece of what we are doing. When talking about Jerry, we think he's a guy who's dynamic. We think he's going to be very important for us going forward." (Troy Renck)

Payton on getting more touches for WR Marvin Mims : “That’s our job as coaches. We really believe we have a good talented player. … We’re going to work our tails off (to get him more work.” (Chris Tomasson)

: “That’s our job as coaches. We really believe we have a good talented player. … We’re going to work our tails off (to get him more work.” (Chris Tomasson) Payton on QB Russell Wilson‘s performance so far this season: “The things we’ve seen that I’ve been encouraged with our obviously the off-schedule plays. He does a great job working the pocket, climbing the pocket. He makes a real good throw to Jeudy last week doing that, and Courtland the same way. And then continuing to look at reducing the turnovers, managing the game the right way, understanding who we’re playing and how we’re playing it. All of those things, that transition for him so far – he’s in his third offense now in three years and every day working at it and working his tail off at it. I would say there’s a lot of things we’ve been impressed with that he’s doing very well and there’s some things he wants to improve on and collectively we want to offensively.” (Mike Klis)

ESPN’s Kris Rhim says Chargers GM Tom Telesco went into a defensive backs meeting after trading away CB J.C. Jackson and personally apologized for signing Jackson in the first place, calling it a “swing and a miss.”

went into a defensive backs meeting after trading away CB and personally apologized for signing Jackson in the first place, calling it a “swing and a miss.” Team sources told Rhim Jackson had been approaching practice without a sense of urgency earlier this season and did not respond well to corrections by the coaching staff about missed assignments.

The last straw was when the Chargers activated Jackson again after he’d been benched but he refused to go in the game after not playing for three quarters because he said he wasn’t warmed up enough.

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie spoke about guarding Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on Sunday in Germany.

“We knew we had to get hands on him,” McDuffie said, via Pro Football Talk. “A guy like that — explosive, fast. I mean, he can really do it all, make all the plays. So, trying to limit those explosive plays, mess up that timing of the offense with him and Tua [Tagovailoa] was a huge thing for us tonight. It was pretty easy seeing that play develop and seeing the throw because Tyreek was my man. So once that throw happened, I triggered on it and [was] lucky enough to make a play on the ball and strip it out.”

McDuffie was asked if he agreed with QB Patrick Mahomes assessment that the team has the best defense in the league.

“I think I’ve been saying that along with him all the way back to OTAs,” McDuffie said. “Just seeing how we came back after our Super Bowl win and got straight back to work and everybody’s intent and attention to detail was just so elite and knowing that this defense has [Steve Spagnuolo] calling the defense and it keeps that pressure on us and everybody’s kind of just rising to the occasion. I keep saying this is one of the best defenses I’ve played on and definitely one of the best defenses in the league.”