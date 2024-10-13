AFC Notes: Shad Khan, Anthony Richardson, DeMeco Ryans, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced QB Anthony Richardson was questionable while RB Jonathan Taylor was out with an ankle injury for Week 6. (Mike Chappell)

Richardson was hoping to play but was dealing with discomfort, leading to the decision to start QB Joe Flacco this week. (Stephen Holder)

Jaguars

Despite their poor performance this season, Jaguars owner Shad Khan says he still has faith in HC Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke to turn things around in Jacksonville.

“I still believe in them,” Khan said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Trent. Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but, the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we’ve got the players, we’ve got the coaching, we’ve got the facilities.”

Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby was fined $6,531 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting), and S Andre Cisco was fined $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture) in Week 5.

Texans

Texans TE Dalton Schultz was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) in Week 5.

was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) in Week 5. Texans DeMeco Ryans on RB Joe Mixon : “The energy he brings it’s different not just to offense but the entire team. One of the best competitors I’ve been around, his passion for the game, to not play at 100 pct and have an outstanding performance, shows who Joe is.” ( on RB: “The energy he brings it’s different not just to offense but the entire team. One of the best competitors I’ve been around, his passion for the game, to not play at 100 pct and have an outstanding performance, shows who Joe is.” ( Aaron Wilson

Ryans on RB Dameon Pierce ‘s performance in Week 6: “Happy for Dameon. He made the most of his opportunity. It’s about not pressing and playing the game the right way. He has a big explosive touchdown run.” (Wilson)

‘s performance in Week 6: “Happy for Dameon. He made the most of his opportunity. It’s about not pressing and playing the game the right way. He has a big explosive touchdown run.” (Wilson) Ryans on QB C.J. Stroud: “Very efficient today, poised, under control, never too high or too low. Very proud of C.J. and the way he played today leading our offense.” (Wilson)