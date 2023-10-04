AFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

When asked about Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) having limited playing time so far this season, DC Gus Bradley said they’ve been following a specific plan for him and is hopeful he’ll be back to 100 percent in November.

“Obviously, he wants to play every play, all the time,” Bradley said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “When we sat down and looked at it, we just felt like we’re going to have a plan in mind and follow that plan. There may be more, there may be less reps, but it’s based on how we’re going to bring him back. The ideal thing, in my mind, is to get him back sometime in November to where we have an ideal feel for where he’s at.”

Colts LB E.J. Speed also expects Leonard to get back to playing full-time and participating on more third downs.

“As we know, Shaquille is coming off injury so we’re working him back into getting fully, 100% healthy,” Speed said. “Once he’s fully, 100% healthy, he’ll start taking more snaps on third-down opportunities, he’ll be relieved of his snap count and we’ll go ahead and get back to our regular schedule.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said OT Cam Robinson has stayed in “really good shape” while serving his four-game suspension and is eager to get him back into the offensive line.

“I know he’s in really good shape, he was in the meetings the last couple of weeks,” Pederson said, via ProFootballTalk. “Mentally, I think he’s in a really good spot. Now, it’s just a matter of where he’s at football wise and we’ll see come Wednesday. We definitely want to get him in there and get him in the mix to see how it all shakes out throughout the week.”

Pederson is confident Robinson can help open up their running game.

“He’s been working out and in shape and conditioned and all that, mentally in a good place, and he’s been attentive in meetings,” Pederson said. “He can definitely help us [in the run game] and gives us more depth in the offensive line.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud feels confident with OC Bobby Slowik calling plays and wants to put on a show for the fans in Houston.

“For me and Bobby, we have a pretty good idea of what we both like, the offense we want to run, and he is calling it,” Stroud said, via TexansWire.com. “He is doing a great job. It’s been a blessing to work with somebody like Bobby, who we all can trust.”

“Y’all deserve to feel special,” Stroud commented on the fans. “Y’all deserve to root the Texans on. Not winning since 2021, I think it was around Christmas, that is not flying for anybody in this building. I want them to know we’re fighting our tails off every day to make sure y’all walk around with Texans gear pride; y’all walk around with that swag that we walk around with when we get a W. For me, I take that really personally because I don’t like being bagged on my teams. When my Lakers lose, I am pissed. I take that stuff real seriously, man.”