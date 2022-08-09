AFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe reports LB Shaquille Leonard is still recovering from back surgery and there is currently no timetable for his return, although the team does expect him back at some point during the season.

is still recovering from back surgery and there is currently no timetable for his return, although the team does expect him back at some point during the season. ESPN’s Stephen Holder adds Leonard’s rehab is right in line with the team’s expectations so far. He’s rebuilding overall strength and strength in his calf right now.

Holder says Leonard and the team do believe they’ve fixed the issue and Week 1 is not out of the question just yet.

Colts GM Chris Ballard commented on Leonard’s rehab: “To say Week 1, I’m not going to say yay or nay because I don’t ever doubt him. I don’t ever want to put a ceiling on him. He’s doing good. He feels good. Now it’s just about working, getting strength back and continuing to rehab. When he’s back, he’ll play. He’ll be all right.” (Jeff Howe)

Jaguars

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne was unphased after being hit hard by S Andre Cisco in practice and told reporters that this is exactly what he wants following his return from injury.

“I need that!” Etienne told the Associated Press. “I haven’t played in so long (that) I want to get tackled. I need to get tackled just to get my body back acclimated with that. I’ve just been at home, working out, chilling on the couch, stuff like that, so to come out here and get some bumps and bruises … I miss that contact. It may sound crazy, but I miss kind of being in those car crashes.”

“It feels great to be back out there,” Etienne continued. “It’s been a long time since I’ve played football. It reminded me quickly that it’s a physical game. That’s why we play. That’s why we love it.”

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry has no problem taking on a large workload if it means the team will win more games in 2022.

“Whatever it takes to win,” Henry said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “My mindset has always been the same. If it’s going to be that type of game, it’s that type of game. Then go from there.”