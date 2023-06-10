AFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, Dameon Pierce, Jeffery Simmons, Colts, Texans, TItans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen spoke about the team having no timetable for LB Shaquille Leonard returning to practice, as he had yet another operation as recently as November.

“He’s progressing well. Again, I don’t have a timetable right now for you on that, but he’s progressing well. He’s doing a nice job,” Steichen said, via Kevin Hickey of USAToday.com.

The Cowboys hired Colts director of football research John Park as their new director of strategic football operations. Park had been a significant figure in Indianapolis’ analytics department since 2016. (Seth Walder)

Texans

Texans RB Dameon Pierce is looking to expand his skillset by catching more balls out of the backfield.

“Oh, the more ways I can get the ball, the better, baby. I love that. I love that,” Pierce said, via PFT. “But, I’ve got a lot of great guys to look at. Most recently, probably Christian McCaffrey. He thrived last year in the league. In this offense, he’s just getting out of the backfield, getting in the flat, catching hitches or whatever the case may be. There’s multiple ways to get a running back the ball.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans added that Pierce has brought energy to the team and has a great work ethic.

“Dameon has been consistent all offseason,” Ryans said. “He’s been here every day. He’s been upbeat. He brings tremendous energy — not only to our offense, but to our entire team. Always has a smile on his face. Always working hard. Improving on the little things that he has to work on. I’m excited for the season that he will have ahead of him.”

Titans

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons doesn’t consider them to be a rebuilding project but they are looking to foster a winning culture.

“I don’t look it as we’re rebuilding,” Simmons said, via NFL.com. “I like to win. I’m not looking to go and lose any games just because we’re all of a sudden rebuilding. I think what we’re doing right now … we’re trying to build something here in Tennessee, and that’s the winning culture. We’re trying to build a winning culture and our foundation of it, the way we want to play. Of course, the guys who’ve been around, they kinda knew what we expect here in Tennessee, but mainly the new guys that (are) coming in — I felt like we had some great signings — them guys have bought in already to what we expect here in Tennessee and the way coach (Mike) Vrabel want us to play here in Tennessee.”

Simmons reiterated he feels they have an opportunity to correct their 7-10 finish in 2022.

“I don’t look at it as a rebuilding. I look at it as another opportunity to come back this year to finish our season off the way it was supposed to have been last year,” Simmons said. “The way we finished last year wasn’t what we wanted it to be. We didn’t finish the way I wanted it to be, especially being the leader and captain. That’s not who we are in Tennessee. I’m looking forward to this season. I’m not looking forward to no rebuild season. I’m looking forward to winning.”