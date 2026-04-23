AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Aaron Rodgers, Tank Dell, Browns QBs, Steelers, Texans

Browns

The Browns go into their offseason program with a three-way battle for the starting quarterback role between Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel. Sanders said he isn’t focused on HC Todd Monken‘s decision and is only worried about his own development.

“That’s not up to me (who starts),” Sanders said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “I go out there every day and focus on what I can control. If I focus on something I can’t control, then I’ll be living the wrong way.”

Monken thinks each of the quarterbacks showed “command” in OTAs and was impressed by all three of them.

“I thought (the quarterbacks) were in command today. I never felt at one time like they were lost,” Monken said. “I thought everything they did leading up to today (was strong). To me, that’s the start of it. The start of it is how we function, how they lead. Is there a belief system in who has the ball in their hands every play?”

Sanders feels like there is a “new energy” around the team this offseason under Monken.

“There’s a lot of new energy,” Sanders said. “I’m loving what we’re doing. I’m open to learning every day. I’m just coming here with a renewed mindset and just approaching life with a renewed mindset.”

Steelers

The Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers decision to play in 2026. Pittsburgh HC Mike McCarthy said he’s giving Rodgers space to make his choice, per Nick Farabaugh.

decision to play in 2026. Pittsburgh HC said he’s giving Rodgers space to make his choice, per Nick Farabaugh. McCarthy also mentioned that Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are taking all the quarterback reps in camp.

and are taking all the quarterback reps in camp. McCarthy doesn’t have any concerns with Rodgers missing time: “Nothing has changed. I think Aaron is more in tune than we might realize. I have confidence in him in the day if he arrives, if that’s his decision.” (Mark Kaboly)

McCarthy intends on building a system around WR D.K. Metcalf‘s “top-notch” skillset: “When you can take slants and different vertical routes to the house — he’s just so powerful. We’ll try to build the route menu for him.” (Farabaugh)

Texans

Texans WR Tank Dell missed all of last season after suffering a horrific dislocated knee, ACL, MCL, LCL, and meniscus tears in December 2024. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans said Dell has been at the team facility the entire offseason and is hopeful to get the receiver back to his previous form.

“Tank has been around, working out all throughout the offseason while no one else was here. Tank has been here working, grinding in the background. I’m excited to see Tank when it is his time to get back out and play football, as is everybody here. We all love Tank. We’ve seen the ability that he has, the big playmaking ability. Nobody loves Tank more than me. I’m hopeful that we can get him back to playing, back to the level that he was playing. But I think it’s also, we know how devastating of an injury that was for Tank, so I’m proud of the young man. For him, just working in the background, working in silence to be back here working out with the guys and having that opportunity to go play again,” Ryan said, via TexansWire.

As for the possibility of limiting Dell to make sure he can fully recover, Ryans said they pull him back when they need to and has been impressed by their medical staff’s work with him.

“With Tank, he has outstanding energy. Always big, bright smile. He’s always eager to go. You always have to pull him back when he needs to be pulled back. But our team has done a great job, our sports performance team, they’ve done a great job of individualizing a plan for each player. Tank’s no different. Tank falls in that category where he has an individual plan that he’s working on. Our team does a great job of just remaining consistent and understanding the big picture. Everybody’s excited. Off-season program, we start, but we don’t play football today. So, there is a process, there is a long-range view that we’re working to get Tank back to playing football.”