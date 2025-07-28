AFC Notes: Shemar Stewart, Jaire Alexander, Kenny Pickett, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DE Shemar Stewart is happy that the contract drama is behind him and is hopeful that he can focus on getting on the field.

“Both sides just found some even ground. We both thought it would be beneficial for us to stop arguing and just get me back on the field,” Stewart said, via Bengals.com. “It was a pretty cool moment. They made me feel welcome. Made me feel wanted. Made me feel like I belong here. It was a very great moment. This is where I wanted to be the whole time. Now I’ve got to make my mark. I can’t tell you how long I’ve been dreaming about this.”

Browns

Browns QB Kenny Pickett recently suffered a hamstring injury that will cause him to miss some time, but before that, he had spoken to Scott Petrak about the quarterback competition.

“It’s definitely more real now,” Pickett said, via BrownsZone.com. “I think the springtime was a great time to work things through and now it’s time to go. It’s really a day at a time. You don’t know what you’re going to get that day. You’re just showing up and I think every guy here is prepared to go play the entire practice. That’s how I look at it. Whatever schedule for that day, I want to make sure that I know everything inside and out, so whatever reps I do get, I can take advantage of it.”

“Whatever you can get with the guys in live speed, especially going against the defense full 11-on-11, calling the play in the huddle, breaking the huddle, lining up, knowing where guys are going to be, the timing of the play, how each guy runs his route,” Pickett added. “It all plays into playing quarterback at a high level. So whenever you can get those reps and that experience is huge. I would treat those days that I would throw like an install day. So Install 1, I would go home, watch the tape, study it and I would write down all the routes and the footwork that I wanted to do. I did that throughout the summer in all my throwing sessions to almost cheat a little extra practice.”

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry admitted there is a scenario in which the team keeps four healthy quarterbacks on the roster, yet QB Kenny Pickett has since sustained a hamstring injury.

“We’ve largely looked at the last five spots of a roster as more developmental spots, and that could come from any position,” Berry said, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “I also think with the roster flexibility nowadays, especially with the elevations that you’re able to have on the practice squad, there’s just more flexibility in terms of how to build your 48-man game-day roster where it’s maybe not as quite as restrictive as in the past. If there are four that are 53-man worthy and we think it makes the most sense for us to keep, then we will.”

Ravens

Ravens CB Jaire Alexander is happy to be reunited with his friend and former Louisville teammate, QB Lamar Jackson, in Baltimore.

“That’s my boy,” Alexander said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “It’s funny, we were always talking about this. I’m happy.”

Alexander had a controversial answer when asked if he would have signed with the Ravens if Jackson wasn’t on his team.

“Ah, that’d be tough, man,” Alexander replied. “I would probably explore more options. But that’s my boy, and I want to win one [Super Bowl] with him.”

Alexander didn’t practice on Monday due to swelling of the knee. Baltimore HC John Harbaugh said he is having the knee drained and should practice Tuesday. (Jamison Hensley)