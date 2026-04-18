AFC Notes: Spencer Fano, Kadyn Proctor, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated commented on potential first-round draft picks for the Bengals, adding in Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor as an under-the-radar name: “My guess is that No. 10 is close to being the floor for Downs. I don’t say that unequivocally because I think Bain could be in play for them, as well as the top two corners (again, depending on what they think of McCoy’s knee). I’d also throw Proctor in there as a wild-card name I’ve heard for Cincinnati.”

as an under-the-radar name: “My guess is that No. 10 is close to being the floor for Downs. I don’t say that unequivocally because I think Bain could be in play for them, as well as the top two corners (again, depending on what they think of McCoy’s knee). I’d also throw Proctor in there as a wild-card name I’ve heard for Cincinnati.” Georgia Tech DT Jordan van den Berg visited the Bengals, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904)

Browns

Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports, citing league sources, reports that the Browns are “quietly open for business” to potentially trade down in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft for an offensive tackle.

According to Pauline, Cleveland is interested in Utah OT Spencer Fano. However, taking him at No. 6 overall could be “a bit rich.”

However, taking him at No. 6 overall could be “a bit rich.” Pauline writes that the Browns believe Fano’s athleticism and agility could help him move from right tackle to the left side.

Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers reflected on former HC John Harbaugh’s tough practices and thinks they might have contributed to late-season injuries.

“Full pads all the time,” Flowers said, via the 4th and South podcast. “However many practices in pads you can get, every single one. We’re doing one-on-ones in Week 17. Week 17, we’re doing one-on-ones, everybody out there, we’re tired, we’re still going… That’s why we had a lot of injuries. Because of how we practiced, how we went. The load was heavy.”

Flowers said he’s already spoken with new HC Jesse Minter, and it was made clear to him that they will prioritize keeping players fresh for games.

“Yeah, I talked to the new coach. He worked with Harbaugh in 2017, so he knows how it was, how we worked with Harbaugh. So he says, ‘You’re going to get your work, but it’s going to be a little easier on your body. You’re going to be fresher for the game.’ That was the first talk I had with him: How’s practice going to look?”