AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Aaron Glenn, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic takes a look at 11 general manager candidates to keep an eye on for the Dolphins:

Rodrigue notes that Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby has worked his way up from a football operations entry-level role in 2007. He leads the organization in multiple areas, including talent identification and player evaluation, roster and resource management, and overall organizational strategy.

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn admitted that the team may not have a lot of short-term success but is confident in their long-term plans.

“I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of,” Glenn said, via PFT. “But again, I’ve never said that we’re going to be proud of them right now. At some point, I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of. I still stick with that. I will still say that. This is a team that the fans will be proud of. I’m not going to get into the patience and all that type of crap that you always hear, but I will tell you this – our guys are working, we’re going to continue to work, and I’m going to stand by that statement. I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of. Don’t let go of the rope, you’ve heard me say that before, and just continue to watch us work.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel offered up praise for WR Stefon Diggs and how he has responded to the criticism coming back from his injury.

“When you look at his makeup and character, I think that there’s an energy and a competitive spirit to Stef,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.“To play in this league at any position and be successful, you obviously have to have a skillset, but I do think that he is competitive, and I think that’s allowed him to be successful in a lot of different places.”

Patriots rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson became the first RB in franchise history to score two touchdowns on gains of over 50 yards. (Jeff Darlington)