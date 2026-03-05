AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

  • Before the Patriots elected to release WR Stefon Diggs Chad Graff of The Athletic wrote that New England was likely to cut or restructure Diggs, with $6 million in guarantees vesting on March 13th.
  • One league source told Graff he expected Diggs to be cut unless they could dramatically lower his cap hit with a restructure.
  • Graff thinks they will be active in pursuing Eagles WR A.J. Brown, Colts WR Alec Pierce or Buccaneers WR Mike Evans
  • Graff also mentions edge rusher is a top priority for the Patriots, and reports they are “doing their homework” on Eagles’ Jaelan Phillips, Chargers’ Odafe Oweh and Boye Mafe
  • Regarding the offensive line, Graff says New England plans to address that front in both free agency and the draft. He doesn’t expect them to pursue market-setting linemen, but rather mid-level free agents.
  • According to Graff, the Patriots would be interested in Ravens TE Isaiah Likely at the right price.
  • Graff also says New England wants to improve depth at off-ball LB and RB, and they view the middle rounds of the draft as the best way to do so.
  • Finally, Graff mentions New England has a decision to make with DT Christian Barmore, who has more guaranteed money due on a contract he underperformed last season.

