AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Chris Brown)
- Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)
- Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Bills. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Bills. (Tom Downey)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. met formally with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Alabama WR Germie Bernard had a formal meeting with the Bills. (Lance Lysowski)
- Connecticut WR Skyler Bell said he met with the Bills at the Combine. (Storrs Central)
Dolphins
- Miami QB Carson Beck had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Joe Schad)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a formal interview scheduled with the Dolphins. (David Furones)
- Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy met formally with the Dolphins. (Joe Schad)
- Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Dolphins at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)
Jets
- Regarding Jets’ free agent G Alijah Vera-Tucker, Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports was told at the NFL Combine that the lineman could earn a contract around $15 million annually, which is the same projection for Bills G David Edwards and Texans G Ed Ingram.
Patriots
- Before the Patriots elected to release WR Stefon Diggs, Chad Graff of The Athletic wrote that New England was likely to cut or restructure Diggs, with $6 million in guarantees vesting on March 13th.
- One league source told Graff he expected Diggs to be cut unless they could dramatically lower his cap hit with a restructure.
- Graff thinks they will be active in pursuing Eagles WR A.J. Brown, Colts WR Alec Pierce or Buccaneers WR Mike Evans.
- Graff also mentions edge rusher is a top priority for the Patriots, and reports they are “doing their homework” on Eagles’ Jaelan Phillips, Chargers’ Odafe Oweh and Boye Mafe.
- Regarding the offensive line, Graff says New England plans to address that front in both free agency and the draft. He doesn’t expect them to pursue market-setting linemen, but rather mid-level free agents.
- According to Graff, the Patriots would be interested in Ravens TE Isaiah Likely at the right price.
- Graff also says New England wants to improve depth at off-ball LB and RB, and they view the middle rounds of the draft as the best way to do so.
- Finally, Graff mentions New England has a decision to make with DT Christian Barmore, who has more guaranteed money due on a contract he underperformed last season.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!