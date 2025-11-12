AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Breece Hall, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Buffalo was upset by the Dolphins in Week 10 in a game where the offense turned it over three times and didn’t score until the fourth quarter. Bills HC Sean McDermott committed to OC Joe Brady for the rest of the season, and shut down any rumor of former Giants HC Brian Daboll re-joining the staff this year after being fired.

“Joe’s a good coach. He really is. We’ve got a really good offensive staff. They’ve had really good games. You’re going to have some games you want back, some play calls you want back,” McDermott said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “It’s how you respond to them and I’m fully confident in our offensive staff, and Joe as our leader, that we will make the adjustments we need to make and move us forward.”

“Yeah, no, I understand why you’re asking that. Brian’s a great coach. Unfortunate to see that happen to him. At this point, that’s not under any type of consideration.”

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall scored on a 42-yard reception in Week 10’s win over the Browns, to go along with 81 rushing yards on 21 carries. New York HC Aaron Glenn called Hall their “workhorse” and plans to continue feeding him when games are on the line.

“He’s our workhorse. That’s something that we’ve talked about quite a bit and when we needed him, he came through,” Glenn said, via JetsWire. “Trust the ball in his hands, and when times are tough, he will get the ball.”

As for New York’s back-to-back wins, Hall thinks it’s a product of “being tired of losing.”

“I would say it’s less about learning how to win than just being tired of losing,” Hall said.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that if Hall makes it to unrestricted free agency in March, some league evaluators think a four-year, $48 million deal similar to Packers RB Josh Jacobs is a fair comparison point.

Patriots

Coming off their Week 10 win over the Buccaneers, Patriots WR Stefon Diggs said he was hard on second-round RB Treveyon Henderson at halftime before the rookie broke off two long touchdown runs. Diggs explained how he challenged Henderson in the locker room, responding to the tough love from the veteran receiver.

“We’re kind of hard on everybody. I’m definitely hard on TreVeyon. Just because I see so much potential,” Diggs said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “One guy tackling him and stuff like that. I’ve been around some great backs in my career, and I tell him, ‘No great backs get tackled. I want to see you score.’ I was talking mad junk to him at halftime. I was just being hard on him. So him coming out there, busting two of them, it’s good to be hard on people, I guess.”

Henderson praised Diggs as a leader and loves the motivation he gets from the veteran on the offense.

“He keeps me motivated, he really does,” Henderson said. “He’s such a great leader on the field. He gets all the guys going. He is always in my ear, but he keeps me motivated.”