AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The AFC South added an influx of receiver talent this offseason including WR Stefon Diggs to Houston. Jaguars S Andre Cisco acknowledged the increased talent at receiver and feels that position will go a long way in determining the winner.

“The biggest difference I see is the quality of receivers in the division,” Cisco said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I think the receivers have taken a huge jump from what the past two years have been in the division. Obviously, (Calvin) Rid(ley) going to Tennessee. I know the Colts drafted a kid from Texas (Adonai Mitchell). The Texans already were really good at receiver but then they add Stefon Diggs.”

“The quality of receiver has taken a step forward. I think quarterbacks in the NFL, you’re not really gonna play too many duds, so for me, it’s kind of a regular day in the office in regards to who we’re playing. But the receivers could definitely make a big difference.”

Texans

The Texans added an experienced playmaker by trading for WR Stefon Diggs in the offseason. Houston QB C.J. Stroud has loved having Diggs around and brought up his veteran leadership.

“Diggs is fitting in great, he’s come in with his head down and just working,” Stroud said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Amie. “He’s helping me out a lot. He’s come in and been a leader, which I’m proud of him for. He’s been unselfish and wanted to see other guys eat. That was his main thing he wanted to be around dogs. He stepped into that role where there’s a dog everywhere.”

Titans

Titans’ new OC Nick Holz has been enamored with first-round LT JC Latham‘s work ethic and has no worries that he can handle being the anchor on the offensive line.

“JC has maybe the best energy of any person on this team,” Holz said, via ESPN. “His energy is infectious. He’s done a really nice job with his footwork. He’s improved and is playing under control. He’s so big and so strong.”