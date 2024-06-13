AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Calvin Ridley, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jacksonville signed C Mitch Morse in free agency to add experience to their offensive front. Jaguars OC Press Taylor has been very impressed with Morse’s confidence and how quickly he has picked up their terminology.

“This is a guy that’s very confident in who he is, what he’s done,” Taylor said, via Zach Goodall of the Jags Wire. “You see it show up the way he handled himself in the huddle and the meeting room. He’s not afraid to speak up and ask questions.”

“Football hasn’t really changed over the course of many years, but each offense has their own language. It’s how quickly can we get everybody on-boarded with our language. ‘What does it sound like for us? When you say this, what does this mean? Mitch has done a great job getting himself up to speed with that.”

Texans

New Texans WR Stefon Diggs reiterated his Super Bowl aspirations and showed his belief that QB C.J. Stroud can lead the team there. Diggs also discussed the target share with other WRs Tank Dell and Nico Collins.

“I feel like I’ve been chasing the Super Bowl since I got in the league,” Diggs said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “To say like you get to one specific place and say this is where I want to try to win it, but this is where I’m at right now. Obviously, I believe in this team and the quarterback. Those are unspoken things that we all can assume.”

“I feel like that’s something I knew coming in. Before I got here, obviously, I knew that Nico had a hell of a year; Tank just got hurt, but he was going to have a hell of a year. It’s always a balance. It’s not my job to call the plays. I’ve just got to get open and catch it. For me, it is not something I would worry about. You do your job, you get the ball. I feel like this offense is one of the offenses that got a lot of horses in the stable, you know what I’m saying? You let them all loose, and we’ll figure the rest out.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan praised WR Calvin Ridley‘s route running ability and added that stealing him from a divisional rival was the icing on the cake.

“I believe in everything he’s about. He’s a pro’s pro and he’s got real talent,” Callahan said, via PFT. “He’s one of the better route runners I’ve ever been around. Really sudden, really fast, really explosive and, on top of it, he’s a great personality. To have him here and be able to steal him from a division rival makes it a little sweeter in that regard. I love having Calvin and I think he’s really gonna help us.”