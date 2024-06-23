AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Evan Engram, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jacksonville TE Evan Engram has been a standout playmaker through his first two years with the team. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson feels Engram is still getting better and is impressed with his increased leadership role.

“He just continues to improve, just understanding defense, our system, how he and Trevor are on the same page,” Pederson said, via Zach Goodall of the Jaguars Wire. “Evan was a great addition for us three years ago and continues to really impress.”

“He’s another one of those guys that’s taken more of that vocal stance, especially with the offense. He’s also somebody that backs it up on the field. He’s done a nice job [and] continues to lead by example obviously. He’s not always the vocal guy, but when he needs to [be], he will.”

Texans

New Texans WR Stefon Diggs has been enamored with how the organization brought him in and immediately embraced him.

“They’re very welcoming,” Diggs said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “Very open arms, and I just feel like it’s important for me to be a part of things like that. It’s genuine. You thrive in that space. You thrive in a space where you’re loved. Thrive in a space of being around those who truly care and truly want to see you win.”

Titans

Titans CB Chidobe Awuzie had high praise for UDFA CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally throughout spring practices.

“He’s really smart, really keen to the game,” Awuzie said, via A to Z Sports. “He’s a student of the game, he’s always asking questions. I see him after practice everyday trying to get better. Seeing that as a rookie, he’s doing everything correctly. He’s giving himself the best opportunity to be great this year and to really have an impact on this team… He’s definitely taken advantage of his opportunities.”