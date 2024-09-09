AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Chiefs released RB Louis Rees-Zammit in the final rounds of roster cuts and he quickly caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad. Kansas City GM Brett Veach outlined where he feels Rees-Zammit fits best and thinks Jacksonville’s international presence played a role in not returning to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

“Running back, maybe a big slot receiver, I think he does have some potential as a returner. I’m not sure he couldn’t be a kicker,” Veach said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “I mean, he had an outstanding leg, and with this new rule, he can do some different things, provide some versatility.”

“I think the Jacksonville thing, and their relationship overseas and what that brings to the table, going overseas twice a year. I think that was probably something that interested him, phenomenal kid, phenomenal worker, and again, just thinking back on the tremendous amount of progress he made in a short amount of time, I think he’ll continue to grow and develop, and I think he found a really good spot there in Jacksonville.”

Texans

On Sunday, the Texans were able to get it done on the ground with RB Joe Mixon and through the air with WR Stefon Diggs. Second-year QB C.J. Stroud had high praise for both veterans who performed well on offense.

“We got 159 and we just got to keep getting better and keep building,” Mixon said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “[Texans general manager] Nick Caserio made some ace moves in the offseason. I’m just glad to be on this side … Me and Stefon were able to complement each other and all game and we were on it. We were in each other face like, ‘Bro, let’s do this.'”

“They are two great leaders. They were constantly on the sideline, picking guys up, telling everybody, we just need to be better,” Stroud added on the pair. “I definitely think both those guys having big games will definitely just keep us trending up. Once you set a standard, everybody else kind of falls to that standard and wants to follow that. So I definitely love those guys and love what they’ve been doing, and I think they’re just getting started.”

“It’s gratifying from the receiver position,” Diggs noted. “From training camp on, working my tail off trying to be a captain and trying to lead the team. I’m alongside guys that do it as well, like Joe and C.J. In those moments when they lean on you it’s because they trust you in those big moments. Fourth down, money on the floor, trust one.”

Titans

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons on the Bears’ offensive performance on Sunday: “They kicked three field goals and scored a two-point conversion. They did nothing spectacular. What we gotta do is just get the ball. I didn’t see nothing spectacular. They didn’t do shit on offense.” (Kalyn Kahler)

on the Bears’ offensive performance on Sunday: “They kicked three field goals and scored a two-point conversion. They did nothing spectacular. What we gotta do is just get the ball. I didn’t see nothing spectacular. They didn’t do shit on offense.” (Kalyn Kahler) Titans HC Brian Callahan on the loss: “The defense did a fantastic job, and turned in a winning performance. The Bears found other ways to score.” ( HCon the loss: “The defense did a fantastic job, and turned in a winning performance. The Bears found other ways to score.” ( Jim Wyatt