AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver knows that this week is big for S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was traded by Miami to Pittsburgh only to be traded back to the Dolphins earlier this season in a deal involving Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey.
“I know deep inside, regardless of what he says, it would mean a lot if we could walk off that field with a win,” Weaver said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “And I know he’s gonna do everything possible within the scheme to protect his teammates and try to get that done. But yeah, they all count the same, but some mean more.”
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on TE Greg Dulcich: “A very adept football player that has absolutely seized his opportunity — which I think a lot of guys on a football team really respect, regard and appreciate.” (Louis-Jacques)
- Dolphins RB De’Von Achane was fined $8,238 for a violent gesture, S Ashtyn Davis was fined $13,611 for a hit on a defenseless player, and RB Jaylen Wright was fined $6,388 for a violent gesture.
- Dolphins ILB coach Joe Barry on LB Jordyn Brooks: “I don’t think first 6 months [here] he talked. Now he’s the voice of our team. He has become an elite player and an elite leader.” (Barry Jackson)
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Dolphins could be moving to a three-pronged front office and leadership structure, with a new GM joining McDaniel and salary cap chief Brandon Shore, the latter of whom has taken a more prominent role since the team fired former GM Chris Grier. Breer explains several teams, including the Rams and Lions, have gone to that mold.
- Breer adds interim GM Champ Kelly is a candidate to take over full-time, whoever the full-time GM ends up being. Breer says they’d have a year in 2026 to evaluate the whole operation and whether any more full-scale changes, like at head coach and quarterback, are needed.
Jets
- The Jets are on pace for the fewest takeaways in NFL history in a single season, and currently have had two through 13 games. (PFT)
- According to Rich Cimini, Jets DC Steve Wilks may move on after this season, depending on the mindset of HC Aaron Glenn.
- Meanwhile, Wilks noted that the team’s investment in LB Jamien Sherwood has not paid off due to some tackling issues.
- Former first-round DE Will McDonald has a fifth-year option for the team to pick up, and the Jets will have to carefully think it over, as Cimini notes his pass-rushing metrics are down from last season.
Patriots
“I would never sit up here and act like a robot and act like I don’t want the ball. Everybody wants the ball and to play at a high level, but it’s like seven dogs and one bone,” he said, via ESPN. “You see guys out there playing at a high level, and treating every play like their last, you just don’t know when you’re going to get it again. There’s a lot of guys that can get open. It’s an unselfish [group], and you’re pulling for your brother.”
Patriots HC Josh McDaniels noted the “incredible attitude” of RB TreVeyon Henderson, who had a big game in the loss against the Bills with two rushing touchdowns and 148 yards after a rocky start to the year.
“He’s out there every day, every rep, and does it as fast as he possibly can — which we know is explosive — and he runs back and is ready to do it again. For a young player to have that mindset and approach, it’s easy to see why you’d improve.”
- Drake Maye on the loss: “We just have to be better when we’re up. It starts with me making some throws. And from there, like Coach says, no naps, not relaxing. I didn’t feel like we relaxed, just didn’t make enough plays. Credit to them.” (Reiss)
