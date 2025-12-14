AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver knows that this week is big for S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was traded by Miami to Pittsburgh only to be traded back to the Dolphins earlier this season in a deal involving Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey.

“I know deep inside, regardless of what he says, it would mean a lot if we could walk off that field with a win,” Weaver said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “And I know he’s gonna do everything possible within the scheme to protect his teammates and try to get that done. But yeah, they all count the same, but some mean more.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on TE Greg Dulcich : “A very adept football player that has absolutely seized his opportunity — which I think a lot of guys on a football team really respect, regard and appreciate.” (Louis-Jacques)

on TE : “A very adept football player that has absolutely seized his opportunity — which I think a lot of guys on a football team really respect, regard and appreciate.” (Louis-Jacques) Dolphins RB De’Von Achane was fined $8,238 for a violent gesture, S Ashtyn Davis was fined $13,611 for a hit on a defenseless player, and RB Jaylen Wright was fined $6,388 for a violent gesture.

was fined $8,238 for a violent gesture, S was fined $13,611 for a hit on a defenseless player, and RB was fined $6,388 for a violent gesture. Dolphins ILB coach Joe Barry on LB Jordyn Brooks : “I don’t think first 6 months [here] he talked. Now he’s the voice of our team. He has become an elite player and an elite leader.” (Barry Jackson)

on LB : “I don’t think first 6 months [here] he talked. Now he’s the voice of our team. He has become an elite player and an elite leader.” (Barry Jackson) Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Dolphins could be moving to a three-pronged front office and leadership structure, with a new GM joining McDaniel and salary cap chief Brandon Shore , the latter of whom has taken a more prominent role since the team fired former GM Chris Grier . Breer explains several teams, including the Rams and Lions, have gone to that mold.

, the latter of whom has taken a more prominent role since the team fired former GM . Breer explains several teams, including the Rams and Lions, have gone to that mold. Breer adds interim GM Champ Kelly is a candidate to take over full-time, whoever the full-time GM ends up being. Breer says they’d have a year in 2026 to evaluate the whole operation and whether any more full-scale changes, like at head coach and quarterback, are needed.

Jets

The Jets are on pace for the fewest takeaways in NFL history in a single season, and currently have had two through 13 games. (PFT)

According to Rich Cimini, Jets DC Steve Wilks may move on after this season, depending on the mindset of HC Aaron Glenn .

may move on after this season, depending on the mindset of HC . Meanwhile, Wilks noted that the team’s investment in LB Jamien Sherwood has not paid off due to some tackling issues.

has not paid off due to some tackling issues. Former first-round DE Will McDonald has a fifth-year option for the team to pick up, and the Jets will have to carefully think it over, as Cimini notes his pass-rushing metrics are down from last season.

Patriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs hasn’t had a stellar season in terms of production, but is happy to be getting wins in New England. On Sunday, Diggs and the Patriots fell short to Buffalo, who came back from a big deficit to win the game.

“I would never sit up here and act like a robot and act like I don’t want the ball. Everybody wants the ball and to play at a high level, but it’s like seven dogs and one bone,” he said, via ESPN. “You see guys out there playing at a high level, and treating every play like their last, you just don’t know when you’re going to get it again. There’s a lot of guys that can get open. It’s an unselfish [group], and you’re pulling for your brother.”

Patriots HC Josh McDaniels noted the “incredible attitude” of RB TreVeyon Henderson, who had a big game in the loss against the Bills with two rushing touchdowns and 148 yards after a rocky start to the year.

“He’s out there every day, every rep, and does it as fast as he possibly can — which we know is explosive — and he runs back and is ready to do it again. For a young player to have that mindset and approach, it’s easy to see why you’d improve.”

Drake Maye on the loss: “We just have to be better when we’re up. It starts with me making some throws. And from there, like Coach says, no naps, not relaxing. I didn’t feel like we relaxed, just didn’t make enough plays. Credit to them.” (Reiss)